AUTO RACING

81 Speedway

May 11

NCRA Late Models

A Feature — 1. 7D-Dusty Leonard, [11]; 2. 199-Adam Schrag, [2]; 3. 86J-Travis Johnson, [1]; 4. 1JR-Justin Kinderknecht, [3]; 5. 92-Delbert Smith, [4]; 6. 4-Kip Hughes, [5]; 7. 229-Damian Patocka, [14]; 8. 1G-Nate Ginest, [16]; 9. 55-Chris Kratzer, [10]; 10. 92S-Daniel Smith, [9]; 11. 7C-Jimmy Segraves, [18]; 12. 2X-Robert Shepard, [8]; 13. 42R-Ross McCartney, [13]; 14. 19-John Somers, [6]; 15. 104-Adam Popp, [15]; 16. 33-Steven Hawkins, [17]; 17. 77L-David Lane, [20]; 18. 2G-Brandon Givens, [7]; 19. 104T-Tyler Frye, [12]; 20. 18-Tony Foster, [19].

B Feature — 1. 7D-Dusty Leonard [2]; 2. 104T-Tyler Frye, [1]; 3. 42R-Ross McCartney, [6]; 4. 229-Damian Patocka, [11]; 5. 104-Adam Popp, [8]; 6. 1G-Nate Ginest, [13]; 7. 33-Steven Hawkins, [5]; 8. 7C-Jimmy Segraves, 16:41.625[15]; 9. 18-Tony Foster, 16:43.219[4]; 10. 77L-David Lane, [9]; 11. 84-Gary Kilbourn, [19]; 12. 7S-Phil Sager, [17]; 13. 65-Eric Brill, [7]; 14. 95-Mark Brill, [16]; 15. 47-Jerry Winters, [18]; 16. (DNF) 15-Wayne Bush, [14]; 17. (DNF) 77-Cory Dumpert, [12]; 18. (DNF) 55N-Zach Nichell, [10]; 19. (DNF) 36-Jason Redman, [3].

Heat 1 — 1. 86J-Travis Johnson, [3]; 2. 199-Adam Schrag, [5]; 3. 92-Delbert Smith, [7]; 4. 33-Steven Hawkins, [2]; 5. 18-Tony Foster, [8]; 6. 1G-Nate Ginest, [4]; 7. 47-Jerry Winters, [1]; 8. 84-Gary Kilbourn, [6].

Heat 2 — 1. 2X-Robert Shepard, [2]; 2. 104T-Tyler Frye, [3]; 3. 4-Kip Hughes, [7]; 4. 42R-Ross McCartney, [1]; 5. 104-Adam Popp, [4]; 6. 229-Damian Patocka, [5]; 7. 7C-Jimmy Segraves, [6].

Heat 3 — 1. 92S-Daniel Smith, [2]; 2. 7D-Dusty Leonard, [3]; 3. 19-John Somers, [7]; 4. 65-Eric Brill, [1]; 5. 77L-David Lane, [4]; 6. 77-Cory Dumpert, [5]; 7. 95-Mark Brill, [6].

Heat 4 — 1. 55-Chris Kratzer, [1]; 2. 1JR-Justin Kinderknecht, [5]; 3. 2G-Brandon Givens, [7]; 4. 36-Jason Redman, [6]; 5. 55N-Zach Nichell, [2]; 6. 15-Wayne Bush, [4]; 7. 7S-Phil Sager, [3].

Hornets

A Feature — 1. 7V-Brandon Vink, [7]; 2. 24-Phillip White Jr, [2]; 3. 11-Haley Cash, [1]; 4. 9-Slade Mohr, [8]; 5. 249-Robert Moore, [6]; 6. 36-Brett Barber, [4]; 7. 41-Chevy Coleman, [3]; 8. 6X-Chad Smith, [5].

Heat 1 — 1. 41-Chevy Coleman, [4]; 2. 7V-Brandon Vink, [7]; 3. 249-Robert Moore, [8]; 4. 24-Phillip White Jr, [3]; 5. 6X-Chad Smith, [6]; 6. 11-Haley Cash, [1]; 7. 36-Brett Barber, [5]; 8. 9-Slade Mohr, [2].

Thumper

A Feature — 1. 76-George Ramey, [5]; 2. 1-Scott Miller, [6]; 3. 71-Shaun Buckley, [12]; 4. 37D-Dakota Dale, [1]; 5. 24-Brandon Miller, [9]; 6. 15E-Elliott May, [13]; 7. 24H-Chris Holle, [3]; 8. 3X-Raymond Ketner, [2]; 9. 924-Lionel Stillwell, [10]; 10. 57-Levi Hauserman, [11]; 11. 67-Austin Ramey, [8]; 12. (DNF) 17-Josh Hammar, [4]; 13. (DNF) 47-Robert Foster, [7].

Heat 1 — 1. 37D-Dakota Dale, [2]; 2. 1-Scott Miller, [6]; 3. 57-Levi Hauserman, [1]; 4. 24H-Chris Holle, [4]; 5. 15E-Elliott May, [7]; 6. 24-Brandon Miller, [5]; 7. 47-Robert Foster, [3].

Heat 2 — 1. 76-George Ramey, [5]; 2. 3X-Raymond Ketner, [2]; 3. 924-Lionel Stillwell, [1]; 4. 71-Shaun Buckley, [6]; 5. 17-Josh Hammar, [4]; 6. 67-Austin Ramey, [3].

Mod Lites

A Feature — 1. 19A-Ryan Ayers, [4]; 2. 87JR-Kenny Sweet, [9]; 3. 3D-Dustin Forsberg, [5]; 4. 81-Jon Freeman, [8]; 5. 22-Alex Loveless, [3]; 6. 75-Justin Raffurty, [12]; 7. 3-Austin Krogmeier, [2]; 8. 34-Tyler Furrell, [13]; 9. 69W-Jesse Wright, [11]; 10. 10-Darren Allison, [6]; 11. 02-Anthony Lane, [15]; 12. 23C-Cadence Briand, [1]; 13. 88C-Chris Unruh, [7]; 14. 47-Ed Griggs, [10]; 15. (DNF) 33L-Mark Lane, [14]; (DNS) 02G-Lucas Gillette.

Heat 1 — 1. 87JR-Kenny Sweet, [7]; 2. 3D-Dustin Forsberg, [4]; 3. 22-Alex Loveless, [3]; 4. 69W-Jesse Wright, [8]; 5. 23C-Cadence Briand, [1]; 6. 10-Darren Allison, [2]; 7. 02G-Lucas Gillette, [6]; 8. 33L-Mark Lane, [5].

Heat 2 — 1. 19A-Ryan Ayers, [3]; 2. 47-Ed Griggs, [7]; 3. 75-Justin Raffurty, [8]; 4. 81-Jon Freeman, [6]; 5. 3-Austin Krogmeier, [1]; 6. 34-Tyler Furrell, [4]; 7. 02-Anthony Lane, [5]; 8. 88C-Chris Unruh, [2].

Rookie Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 34-Rickey Bonham, [3]; 2. 2-Rustin Wilson, [2]; 3. 31-Jerry Richey, [4]; 4. 020-Fred Freeman, [1]; 5. 7J-J.D. Eveland, [9]; 6. 32-Jeff Richey, [7]; 7. 06-Andrew Wallace, [5]; 8. 65B-Brett Davis, [8]; 9. 6-John Cohoon, [6]; 10. 46-Coby Lamb, [10].

Heat 1 — 1. 2-Rustin Wilson, [2]; 2. 34-Rickey Bonham, [3]; 3. 020-Fred Freeman, [1]; 4. 31-Jerry Richey, [6]; 5. 06-Andrew Wallace, [10]; 6. 32-Jeff Richey, [5]; 7. 7J-J.D. Eveland, [8]; (DNS) 65B-Brett Davis, ; (DNS) 6-John Cohoon, ; (DNS) 46-Coby Lamb.

AAA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 11-Erick Chesterman, [4]; 2. 44-Braden Stoner, [8]; 3. 32R-Daniel Richey, [2]; 4. 78B-Blake Moler, [7]; 5. 60-Cody Kretchmar, [5]; 6. 711-Brock Lane, [6]; 7. 2W-Richard Wilson, [12]; 8. 71-Patrick McManus, [17]; 9. 23S-Heath Myers, [14]; 10. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, [3]; 11. 45-Scott Squier, [18]; 12. 9X-Rick Mueller, [15]; 13. (DNF) 164-James Weve, [1]; 14. (DNF) 0-Brody Robe, [13]; 15. (DNF) M5-Harley Peery, [11]; 16. (DNF) 55-Dave Gaggero, [16]; (DNS) 23A-Aaron Rayl; (DNS) 7CJ-Chris Eveland,; (DNS) 38-Scott Brown.

Heat 1 — 1. 2W-Richard Wilson, [3]; 2. 44-Braden Stoner, [7]; 3. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, [5]; 4. 60-Cody Kretchmar, [6]; 5. 9X-Rick Mueller, [2]; (DNS) 23A-Aaron Rayl, ; (DNS) 38-Scott Brown.

Heat 2 — 1. M5-Harley Peery, [3]; 2. 164-James Weve, [4]; 3. 71-Patrick McManus, [1]; 4. 23S-Heath Myers, [2]; 5. 711-Brock Lane, [6]; (DNS) 7CJ-Chris Eveland.

Heat 3 — 1. 55-Dave Gaggero, [1]; 2. 0-Brody Robe, [2]; 3. 32R-Daniel Richey, [4]; 4. 11-Erick Chesterman, [5]; 5. 78B-Blake Moler, [6]; 6. 45-Scott Squier, [3].

Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 2K-Kendall Kemp, [1]; 2. 65-Tyler Davis, [7]; 3. 4-Dan Powers, [9]; 4. 87-Kenny Sweet, [15]; 5. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 16:39.611[2]; 6. 69-Cecil Dymond, [3]; 7. MC2-Clint McFadden, [12]; 8. K9-Kyler Kemp, [5]; 9. 747-Colton Eck, [11]; 10. 3J-Jake Nightingale, [4]; 11. 1-Kirby Robe, [10]; 12. 429-Shelby Stucky, [13]; 13. 21C-Cody Schniepp, [8]; 14. 4A-Josh Lanterman,[6]; 15. 24-Corey Lagroon, [14].

Heat 1 — 1. 2K-Kendall Kemp, [2]; 2. 21C-Cody Schniepp, [6]; 3. 4A-Josh Lanterman, [5]; 4. 69-Cecil Dymond, [3]; 5. 747-Colton Eck, [7]; 6. 87-Kenny Sweet, [8]; 7. 1-Kirby Robe, [4]; 8. 429-Shelby Stucky, [1].

Heat 2 — 1. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, [2]; 2. 4-Dan Powers, [6]; 3. K9-Kyler Kemp, [4]; 4. 3J-Jake Nightingale, [3]; 5. 65-Tyler Davis, [5]; 6. 24-Corey Lagroon, [7]; (DNS) MC2-Clint McFadden.

GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dewayne Morgan, Bob Wilson, Ron Black, Ed Hodge, Ib Thomsen 32.

2. Dane Lawrence, Dave Stallbaumer, Bob Schmidt, Tom Pryor 33.

3. John Wilson, Wil Besore, Rick Hardacre, Joe Ramos 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Ron Black. Longest putt on 9 — John Wilson.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

Rosters set

for KVA match

TOPEKA — Below are the rosters for the 2019 Kansas Volleyball Association All-Star Match 6:30 p.m. June 1 at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus in Topeka:

BLUE TEAM

Breanna Schroeder, Beloit, Kansas State

Audrey Klemp, St. James Academy Loyola Marymount

Riley Bontrager, Nemaha Central, Cloud CC

Jessica Nibarger, Circle, Butler CC

Ally Barnhart, DeSoto, South Florida

Megan Koch, Centralia, Fort Hays State

Kassie Coons, Burlington, Johnson CC

Paige Baird, Northern Valley, Fort Hays State

Gracen Hutchinson, Smith Center, Hastings

Kayley Cassaday, Blue Valley North, Tulsa

Regan Baum, Holton, Baker

Nicole Franco, Marysville, Barton CC

BLUE COACHES:

Stephanie Scarbrough, Lawrence

Teri Larson, Maize

Shannon Foster, Wheatland/Grinnell

RED TEAM

Maya Bascom, DeSoto, Pittsburg State

Jaycee Burghart, McPherson, Cloud CC

Brianna Allen, Maize, Kansas

Ashlyn Doebele, Burlington, Rockhurst

Maggie Remsberg, NEWTON, Colorado-Colorado Springs

Elizabeth Hardacre, Thunder Ridge, Kansas Wesleyan

Sydne Marshall, Chapman, Kansas State

Shelby Ebert, Washburn Rural, Emporia State

Katelyn Moore, Douglass, Central Missouri

Jacy Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, Cloud CC

Kersti Nix, Blue Valley North, Central Missouri

Madison Lueger, Centralia, Nebraska

RED COACHES:

Gina Clark, Garden Plain

Kaylie Bergkamp, Andale

Diane Marshall, Burlington

Ramsay named

Thunder coach

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder named Bruce Ramsay as the team’s 14th head coach in team history Thursday.

Ramsay spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

Ramsay has 20 years experience as a coach and 12 as a player.

Ramsey played 60 games with Wichita in the 2000-01 season scoring 11 goals with 24 assists.

He was a player-assistant coach for three seasons with Thunder Bay, Fort Wayne and Muskegon in the now-defunct Colonial/United Hockey League.

He spent 12 seasons as a head coach with Port Huron (UHL), Muskegon (UHL/IHL) and Tulsa (CHL/ECHL). He is 382-311-71 in his career.

He spent six seasons at Tulsa, where he was 185-180-35 in 400 games.

He led his teams to seven playoff berths, leading Muskegon to the IHL finals in 2009. He reached the playoffs in three of six years in Tulsa.

As an assistant at Grand Rapids, he helped lead the team to the 2017 Calder Cup title.

"I'm very excited to have Bruce back in Wichita," Thunder general manager Joel Lomurno said. "I have kept in touch with Bruce over the years and he is someone I have always liked and respected. Bruce is very passionate, has a wealth of championship experience and will no doubt work very hard through his many connections to put a solid team on the ice. More importantly, I think he will be a well-respected ambassador for the city of Wichita."

"I would like to thank the Steven Brothers and Joel Lomurno for this opportunity to return to the Thunder," Ramsay said. "I believe the great ownership, tremendous fan support and exceptional facility that Wichita offers has made it a premier place to play professional hockey. I'm looking forward to many successful seasons on and off the ice for years to come."

Ramsey succeeds Malcolm Cameron, who stepped down after three seasons. The team went 29-31-9-3 this past season, finishing one spot out of a playoff berth.