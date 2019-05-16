A consulting firm has provided a recommendation for future boundaries for the attendance areas of Leavenworth’s public elementary schools.

As the result of a 2018 bond issue, the Leavenworth school district will be transitioning from four elementary schools to one early childhood center and three elementary schools. This will require the boundary lines for elementary school attendance areas to be redrawn.

The Leavenworth Board of Education hired RSP & Associates to conduct an enrollment and boundary analysis. Representatives of the consulting firm shared their recommendations with board members earlier this week.

Superintendent Mike Roth said the redrawn boundary lines will not go into effect until the 2020-2021 school year. He said parents and students will see no change during the next school year.

The $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters last year will result in a new intermediate center that will house all of the fifth- and sixth-grade classes for the district. This center is being constructed on the grounds of Richard Warren Middle School. The middle school will continue to house grades seven and eight.

Also as a result of the bond issue, Earl Lawson Elementary School will be converted into an early childhood center for the district’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

The three remaining elementary schools each will house classes for grades one through four.

According to the new boundary recommendation from RSP & Associates, the attendance areas for David Brewer and Anthony elementary schools would be expanded to absorb the current attendance area for Lawson Elementary School.

School board members took no action on the boundary recommendation when they met Monday.

Roth said the issue will be brought back to the school board for a possible vote in June.

Once new boundary lines have been approved, district officials will work with Easton Bus Service to prepare a transportation plan and busing cost analysis.

Easton Bus Service provides busing for the Leavenworth public schools.

Roth said busing opportunities for students will increase once the new boundaries go into effect.

“It won’t be door-to-door,” he said.

But he said school officials will look at possible pick-up and drop-off points for students.

