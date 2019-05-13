Based on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report Volume I and the assessment of the intelligence community, Russia succeeded in its effort to influence the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.

The word “collusion” does not appear anywhere in Mueller's appointment letter. The reason for this is the word “collusion” has no legal meaning or significance. Mueller's report explicitly stated that his conclusions were not about collusion, “which is not a specific offense or theory of liability found in the U.S. code.” Mueller said they instead examined whether anyone associated with the Trump campaign “coordinated” with Russians as defined by conspiracy law, which requires an agreement — tacit or express — between the Trump campaign and the Russian government on election interference. Using that definition, the investigation “did not establish” a criminal conspiracy.

Trump seized on this legal ambiguity with the refrain “no collusion,” setting the standard that anything falling short of criminally chargeable behavior is acceptable. When it comes to the presidency, this is not true. The Mueller report contains hundreds of pages detailing collusion — encouraging, facilitating, and being receptive to efforts by Russia and it partners, like WikiLeaks, to influence the election.

Attorney General William Barr concluded that there was “no underlying collusion with Russia.” This was based on Barr's conclusion that Mueller did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy. In short, “collusion” is now the same as “conspiracy,” and without proof of the latter, the former doesn't exist.

Trump's undermining the integrity of law enforcement throughout the investigation is a double boon for Russia, which seeks to erode American's confidence in our institutions. But Putin's ultimate victory may have come by Barr's seamlessly conflating the terms “collusion” and “conspiracy,” and absolving the president of both.

Janean Lanier

Hutchinson