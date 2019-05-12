Leslie Shea has joined Heartland Credit Union as the new Branch Manager at the 29th and Main branch, located at 2900 N. Main St.

As branch manager, Shea is responsible for directing the growth, business development, and operational efforts of her branch. She will ensure that members and prospective members are professionally served, and she will guide, train, and supervise branch staff.

Shea is the co-owner of Pizza Ranch, and she previously worked at The Hutchinson News for over 16 years in several roles including Multi-media Sales Executive, Marketing Director, and Advertising Sales Manager. She also worked as the General Manager at the Newton Kansan.

In the community, Shea serves as the commissioner for the Hutchinson Recreation Commission, a board member of Bright House, a volunteer for Communities that Care, and a 2019 United Way Campaign Cabinet Member.

***

Tiffani Hines, Coding & Reimbursement Specialist for Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, recently achieved her Registered Health Information Technician credentials.

Professionals holding the RHIT credential are health information technicians who ensure the quality of medical records by verifying their completeness, accuracy, and proper entry into computer systems. They also use computer applications to assemble and analyze patient data to improve patient care or controlling costs and often specialize in coding diagnoses and procedures in patient records for reimbursement and research.

The RHIT requires completing successfully a 3 1/2 hour, 150 question examination.

***

GARDEN CITY – Forty-four nurses throughout St. Catherine Hospital, Siena Medical, Women’s Clinic, Plaza Medical, and Convenient Care were recently nominated to receive the 2019 Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award.

Three finalists were selected from those nominations by their peers; Elda Menjivar, ICU, Emma Merrill, Hospice, and Stephanie Thummel-Schwindt, Medical/Surgical, with Thummel-Schwindt taking home the top honor.

For her selection, Thummel-Schwindt received a Clinical Excellence in Nursing plaque, a monetary gift, and her name embroidered on the nursing cape, a long time St. Catherine Hospital tradition.

Born in Medicine Lodge, Thummel-Schwindt moved to Garden City, where she graduated from nursing school at North Central Technical College.

She became a traveling nurse and was introduced to her husband between travel assignments.

They returned to Garden City in 2016 when they found out they were expecting. Thummel-Schwindt started as a Med/Surg floor nurse, then moved to Charge Nurse, and just recently started a new position as the House Supervisor.

She and Kenny, her husband of three years, have two children, Killian, 3, and Eislee, 11 months. She enjoys reading, going to the zoo, watching Paw Patrol, and falling asleep on the couch after the kids are in bed.

This marks the 33rd year St. Catherine Hospital has formally recognized clinical excellence.

***

Kimberly Read, a private wealth advisor with Compass Personal Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Hutchinson, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2019.

To earn this achievement, Read established herself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

Read, who earned her AAMS and CRPC credentials, has 19 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

***

HAYS – Fort Hays State University announced the selection of Dr. Jill Arensdorf, current chair of the university’s Department of Leadership Studies, as its next provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Arensdorf holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Kansas State University, a master’s degree in agricultural education and leadership from Texas A&M University, and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State.

Her research interests include youth leadership development, service-learning, civic engagement, program assessment, and leadership behaviors.

She has published numerous articles on the effects of service-learning on the development of youth leadership skills and the transfer of skills to the workplace. She has been active in the civic engagement efforts at FHSU as well as co-coordinating a learning community at FHSU, L3-Live. Learn. Lead. She recently served as president of the Association of Leadership Educators.

In the spring of 2012, she received the Pilot Award as the year’s outstanding faculty member. In 2005, she received the Navigator Award as the outstanding student advisor. She is actively involved in community leadership as an executive board member and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County and on the FHSU Foundation Board of Trustees.

Later this summer, Arensdorf will replace Interim Provost Dr. Jeffrey Briggs, who has served in the role since 2017.

A 16-member search committee, which screened a pool of more than 40 candidates, was led by Deborah Ludwig, dean of Forsyth Library.