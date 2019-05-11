A number of USD 457 personnel are retiring at the end of the school year, and their respective schools are planning retirement receptions next week.

The following receptions are being planned:

• The Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming St., will host a retirement reception for Polly Witt from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Witt is the coordinator for health services and is retiring after 30 years in the district.

• Edith Scheuerman Elementary School will host a retirement reception for Christy Botts from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s gymnasium, 1901 Wilcox St. Botts is the principal at the school and is retiring after 30 years in the district.

• Horace Good Middle School will host a retirement reception for Andrea Briscoe, Karolyn McFee and Lynda Turner at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s courtyard, 1412 N. Main St. Briscoe is an ESL teacher and is retiring after 26 years in the district. McFee is a SPED teacher and is retiring after 11 years in the district. Turner is a math teacher and is retiring after 30 years in the district.

• Garden City High School will host a retirement reception for Lisa Neeley from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Arts and Communication Student Learning Center at the school, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. Neeley is an art teacher and is retiring after 31 years in the district.

• Alta Brown Elementary School will host a retirement reception for JoAnn Mangan from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the school’s library, 1110 E. Pine St. Mangan is a music teacher and is retiring after 34 years in the district.

• Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center will host a retirement reception for Janet Smith, Wanda Murry and Betsy Petersen from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in the school’s cafeteria, 401 Jennie Barker Road. Smith is the principal at the school and is retiring after 29 years in the district. Murry is a SPED para and is retiring after 19 years in the district. Petersen is a computer studies teacher and is retiring after 23 years in the district.