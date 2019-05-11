The Federal Highway Administration has selected the City of Ottawa to receive $75,280.00 for a Recreational Trails Program grant to make improvements to the Flint Hill Trail through Ottawa from Hickory to Walnut Streets adjacent to the Legacy Square Project and Prairie Spirit Trail in Ottawa.

The grant is awarded to development projects which will enhance the trail systems in the State of Kansas. The community’s location at the intersection of the Prairie Spirit Rail Trail and the Flint Hills Nature Trail and the enhancement of both was significant in the project’s selection in addition to improving accessibility.

“I am thrilled we are continuing to enhance quality of life amenities and accessibility to local trails, as well,” said Mayor Blake Jorgensen.

Wyndee Lee, Ottawa Community Development Director, said the project will allow the installation of much needed upgrades. The grant application was focused on trail enhancements like signage along both trails. The proposal calls for 25 directional signs, six interpretive signs and two kiosks. There will also be 25 trail signs and 12 traffic signs all of which will be designed to comply with the Flint Hills Master Plan. Other upgrades include benches, trees and a new accessible sidewalk on the north side of First Street between Main and Walnut which is where the two trails connect.

“We have talked of improving our signage along the trails for a number of years, but without this funding, it simply wasn’t possible,” she said.