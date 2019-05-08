

Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 to 8 p.m. May 8, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join us on Wednesdays for an all levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes; you'll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for members of the Art Center, $10 for drop-ins. For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com. You can also pay at the door for the class you are attending.

How to Grow a Salsa Garden: noon to 1 p.m. May 8, Pratt County Fair Grounds, 81 Lake Rd, Pratt. Join the Pratt County Extension Master Gardeners’ as they welcome guest speaker, Pam Paulsen, who will walk through how to plant, care for, and harvest vegetables from your very own salsa garden. Call the Extension Office 620-672-6121 to RSVP for the meal and reserve your spot. The cost of the workshop is $10, which includes a light lunch.

Cigar & Whiskey Seminar: 6-8:30 p.m. May. 8, 21421 West 37th Street North, Colwich. Cost: $45-$85. Prairie Hill Vineyard is hosting the event, sponsored by Auburn Spirits, Auburn Wine & Spirits and Auburn Cigars. Complimentary cigar and cocktail will be available upon arrival with open hors d'oeuvre bar by Blue Moon Catering. Cigar and Whiskey / Scotch / Bourbon Seminar by Reinier Eijkhout starts at 6:30 p.m. with a flight of five spirits and complimentary Glencairn whiskey glass. Followed by a social hour with music from Down Beat Trio.

