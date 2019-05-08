I’m not much of a moviegoer, nor do I keep aware whatsoever of cinematic happenings. In fact, I was 13 or 14 the first time I went to a (non-IMAX) theater, and I’ve only gone a handful of times since.

And I know I barely look older than that now, but there really have been quite a few years since then.

Yet the advent of asparagus season reminds me of the release of a new movie, or at least of how many might experience that. It’s like we’ve known it’s in the works, heard the premiere date, then caught the trailer a few times. We know asparagus will grow again, hear of other people whose patches have started to produce, catch the seasonal recipes as they begin to circulate.

The anticipation builds.

Then, finally, it’s out. And unlike many movies, the wait is well worth it. My expectations are always met, if not exceeded.

Asparagus is the valiant harbinger of the rest of garden produce. When it starts shooting up, the spell of winter is broken; a summer of fresh vegetables is so close you can almost taste it.

Actually, you can taste it, and it tastes a lot like asparagus.

I am destined to love this strange, enthusiastic vegetable even based solely on the promises it brings, promises of so many other garden harvests to come. Its personal season is relatively short, but now we know for sure that plants actually will grow again this year. Long after its spindly shoots have morphed into ferny trees, asparagus’s promise of vegetal hope continues to come to fruition in each bountiful return from the garden or farmers market.

But I love asparagus in its own merit, too. It’s got to be one of the most fun vegetables to harvest, and each visit to the patch feels like a race against time.

We joke about how quickly avocados turn from rock-hard to over-ripe, but they’ve got nothing on asparagus.

I’m not even kidding, a week or two ago I went out to the patch one morning, specifically noting the location of two itsy baby shoots. That afternoon, I walked over to proudly show a friend the two we had coming up, and there were several more spears just hanging out like they’d always been there. Pretty sure they are turbo-charged under the soil, just waiting for you to turn your head or (if you’re particularly brave) leave for the weekend.

I would probably feel slightly vindictive if I weren’t so childishly gleeful. Catching asparagus is one of my favorite games, and it’s hard to be mad at something that grows like magic and tastes delicious.

In addition to all this, the flavor rewards of this premier vegetable are great. It’s safe to say Brian doesn’t share my levels of enthusiasm for most veg, but this is one of the few things we plant that we both can’t wait to eat.

So don’t mind me; I’ll skip the movies and be over here watching my asparagus grow.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com.