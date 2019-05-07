The 5.4.7 Arts Center in Greensburg hosted a Watercolor Workshop, April 25-29, 2019, featuring Flowers, Figures and Faces by internationally known artist Janet Rogers.

Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Janet currently lives in Ormond Beach, Florida with watercolorist, Steve Rogers. Janet has won numerous awards from exhibiting her watercolors, including Disney’s Festival of the Masters, “Under the Oaks”, and the Florida Watercolor Society, of which she is a Signature Member, and also a Member with Excellence of the South Carolina Watercolor Society.

Rogers started painting about 40 years ago and finally ended up with watercolor as her medium.

“I love to catch the movement and life in the color,” Rogers said. “I am lucky enough to have been teaching now for 20 years all over the USA and Europe which as brought me to meet so many wonderful people, but it is hard to beat this workshop in Kansas. Everyone is so kind, it’s a beautiful state it’s only been my first time in Kansas but I love it!”

Rogers is well known for her sensitive portraits of women and children, as well as her expressive floral paintings. She has gained much popularity as an instructor for many watercolor workshops. Watercolor demonstrations are part of her busy schedule, including Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, Florida Watercolor Society, and of course workshops throughout the United States.

“I like watercolor because it is unpredictable, it is always challenging, it’s a little bit like life,” she said. “You do the things you know you are suppose to do and you just stand back and let it go. I love sharing others this process I have. Years and years ago I was a portrait painter but flowers are an addition and have helped me to loosen up.”

Rogers said her favorite part of teaching and greatest reward is hearing a student say, “ I didn’t know I could do that.”