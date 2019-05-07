MAIZE — The Newton High School softball team had the Maize Eagles on the ropes, but couldn’t get over the top Monday in AV-CTL I play in Maize.

Newton lost the first game 13-2 in five innings on the 10-run rule. Newton lost the second game 14-10 in 10 innings on a walk-off grand slam by Devynn Raile.

Newton overcame five-run deficits twice in the second game.

“The second game was exciting. The girls showed Maize a little bit about who they are,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “At the end, they got runners on. We had to walk that girl when they got on on second and third. Then they hit one out. That’s the nature of the game. One run would have won it, and they got four.”

Maize used three walks and three hit batters in the first inning of the second game to score three runs. A walk, a hit batter and a single set up a two-run single for Sophia Buzzard with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.

Newton stranded runners in scoring position with no outs in both the third and fourth innings.

Newton loaded the bases to open the top of the fifth. After a pop out, Mallory Seirer hit a two-run single. Another run scored on a wild pitch. Megan Watkins drove in a run with a single. Newton tied the game on an error.

With two out and two on in the top of the sixth, Seirer hit a chopper up the middle for an RBI single.

McKensy Glass tied the game up for Maize with a home run to deep center on the first pitch of the sixth inning. Chloe Bartlett followed with a 2-2 pitch to nearly the same spot. Maize followed with a walk, a single and a hit batter. Another walk drove in a run. Newton got outs on a pickoff and a ground out, but an error allowed two runs to score.

Newton loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh. After a force out at home, Peaney hit an infield single to score a run. Olivia Sandavol tied the game with a three-run double.

Bartlett doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Bartlett went to third on a long fly ball to center. A strikeout forced extra innings.

Maize opened the bottom of the eighth with a single and a walk. After a wild pitch, an intentional walk was issued to load the bases. Raile then hit a home run to deep center to end the game.

Chloe Buzard and Jolei Hertzel each finished with two RBIs each. Bartlett finished four for four hitting.

Seirer finished three for five hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Peaney also went three for five at the plate.

Riley Wertz pitched the win, finishing seven strikeouts. Newton used three pitchers with Megan Watkins taking the loss. McKennah Cusick struck out four in five innings. Watkins struck out two in two innings.

In the first game, Maize scored in every inning. Newton scored two runs in the fourth on an error and a Gracie Rains single.

Wertz pitched four innings for the win, allowing no earned runs, one hit, two walks and eight strikeouts. Glass finished the game, allowing a hit and a walk.

Cusick took the loss for Newton, allowing three earned runs in 2.1 innings on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Watkins finished the game.

The Newton pitchers finished the night hitting eight batters, four in each game.

Wertz hit a grand slam for Maize. Glass and Kasidy Bell each had two hits.

“The first game was just disappointing because it seemed like we just didn’t show up,” Park said. “The second game, we came. We battled back. We had the lead momentarily. I’m happy with the effort. It’s exactly the effort we need for regionals. I’d like to see the same team in game two show up tomorrow.”

Newton is 6-12 and ends league play 4-8. Newton plays at 4 p.m. today, weather permitting, at Andover Central.

It will be the Railers’ third straight twinbill on artificial turf.

“We practiced on the football field a couple of times to get us used to it,” Park said. “It’s different for the fielders. The ball skips off of it pretty fast. The girls get used to it.”

First game

Newton;000;20;—2;2;8

Maize;325;3x;—13;10;1

Cusick (L), Watkins 3 and Rains; Wertz (W), Glass 5 and Bartlett. HR — M: Wertz.

Second game

Newton;000;051;40;—10;13;1

Maize;302;005;04;—14;12;1

Sandoval Mc.Cusick 1, Watkins (L) 6 and Rains; Wertz, Glass 5, Wertz (W) 6 and Bartlett. HR — M: Glass, Bartlett, Raile.