I’ve always been a hugger. At 85, I see myself as a harmless old guy. But my family taught me from my earliest recollection to be open to, giving and warmly receptive of hugs and hugging.

Hugging has been a solid statement of my oneness with others, of my trust of others, and it demonstrated that I can be trusted by others. To participate in closeness and openness was a really good thing.

Also, I learned that to give a pat on the back, a squeeze on the shoulder or a nudge in the ribs was a sign of support, camaraderie and unity. All these were welcome gestures of allegiance. I’ve never questioned that truth and have been an active hugger for lo my 85 years.

Not everyone has this background. Wary guardedness became the style of many. During the late 1970s when the Episcopal Church introduced into its Sunday worship the liturgical passing of the peace, I had to encourage congregants to risk the openness and freedom of a real hug when sharing “the peace of the Lord be always with you.”

At first, worshippers shyly just stuck out a hand for a quick handshake. To hug anther during worship was really tacky, and to the average Episcopalian, the 11th commandment was, “Thou shalt not be tacky.”

It took some time to break down that hesitation to physically exchange an honest hug of peace. Now, most Episcopal churches share the peace of the Lord with great gusto. Sharing closeness, trust, and joy has become a blessed adjunct to our sharing closeness, trust and joy with the Lord Jesus. We’ve accepted that hugs are good, not tacky.

It seems, however, that such overt kindnesses have fallen on bad times. Now it appears that any expression of physical closeness, especially a spontaneous one, can be viewed as an aggressive invasion of private space. Case in point: the spreading suspicion of Joe Biden.

Biden faces attacks for his physical expressions of support and care. None of his accusers have complained of sexual overtones, just a closeness that may have caused some, but not all, discomfort. Assuredly, the sanctity of personal space is a valid claim for any human.

The #metoo movement, which has given women the freedom to openly talk about their real experience of abuses, from cathedral halls to business boardrooms to sports and entertainment venues, has been truly liberating to many who have suffered in silence for years.

But has this also caused an overreaction to harmless signs of affection and friendship? Or is what I was taught from a very young age an action that has always made some people uncomfortable?

Of course, the irony of Biden’s detractors is obvious. They condemn the former vice president of the United States while supporting a present president who has openly admitted to sexual assault. He sadly seems to have set a tone for males that many of us don’t support or abide by. It makes me sad.

The #metoo movement has come at the same time that we see our own president’s apparent disregard for a disrespect women have suffered their whole lives. Meanwhile, people like film mogul Harvey Weinstein and comedian Bill Cosby have been held responsible for their actions, after years of accusations against them going unheeded or ignored.

The other day a young lady rushed up to me, expressed her admiration for my writing, and gave me a strong hug and a big kiss on the cheek. I certainly did not read anything sexual into the encounter. I wonder what would have happened if the characters were reversed?

Joe Biden’s actions seem just as innocent, especially when compared to allegations of our president’s past behavior with porn stars and the leering and unwanted advances when he ran the Miss Universe contest. Compared to those, Biden is just a caring individual with a penchant for physical expression.

I say, “Me too.”

All this is new territory for an 85-year-old man who was brought up with the understanding that hugging was friendly, affectionate and appropriate. Maybe my role models should have taught me to ask first before hugging. As we learn more about the extent of assaults on women and the number of men who think nothing of taking advantage of their power to prey on others, from priests to presidents, it’s a conversation we need to continue having. It may force many of us to rethink our lifelong practices.

Biden is a faithful and practicing Catholic. He served in the U.S. Senate for over three decades and has served as vice president under President Obama for eight years. That’s a lot of honorable experience serving the American people.

Sadly the neocons will find or create some refuse to throw at Biden. Being such a threat as he is to the “refuse thrower in chief,” the garbage brigade will dig up some offal to smear Joe. But such is the plight of any who threaten the POTUS.

Now Biden is running for president of these United States for 2020 in a crowded field that will take time to sort out in finding a Democratic nominee.

At the moment, I don’t think his acts of hugging are reasons that he shouldn’t get my vote.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.