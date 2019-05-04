Travel is important to Franklin County and the entire United States. The travel industry creates and supports 15.6 million jobs in the U.S,, the seventh largest private sector employer.

More importantly, Franklin County sees a direct economic impact of tourism, travelers who come here spend money in our community, tourism officials said.

The Franklin County Visitors Center will host activities in support of National Travel and Tourism week (May 5-11) for county residents and travelers.

Those activites include:

• Wednesday, May 8: The Quilt Guild will have quilting demonstration at the Visitors Center, starting at 1 p.m.

• Thursday, May 9: Franklin County Conservation District will be sharing information about Butterfly Gardens at the Visitors Center, 4-5 p.m.

• Friday May 10: A musical quartet will perform on the patio at the Visitors Center, 4-6 p.m.

• Saturday, May 11: Power of the Past baling demonstration at the Visitors Center, 1-3 p.m. (weather permitting).

Visitors and residents are welcome at the Center anytime during business hours. The brochures, maps and travel information are always free.