BASEBALL

COYOTES FALL IN OPENER: At Great Bend, Kansas Wesleyan dropped a 1-0 extra-inning heartbreaker to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the opening round of the KCAC Tournament on Thursday at Great Bend Sports Complex.

The Coyotes lost to the top-seeded Eagles despite an outstanding pitching performance by junior Jake Olofson. The Kansas Wesleyan right hander worked into the 10th inning, allowing only two hits and striking out seven, and the defense turned three double plays behind him.

Oklahoma Wesleyan, 38-9 and ranked No. 12 in the nation, loaded the bases in the top of the 10th on three walks — one intentional — and scored what proved to be the winning run on a two-out error.

Kansas Wesleyan (24-23) had seven hits in the contest, including two each by Bailey Watros and Austin Cross. The Coyotes had two runners thrown out trying to steal second and, in the eighth inning, had a runner thrown out at the plate trying to score on a two-out single.

Oklahoma Wesleyan pitcher Michael Anderson threw all 10 innings and retired the Coyotes in order in the 10th. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Kansas Wesleyan will attempt to extend its season another day when it plays an elimination game at 11 a.m. today against Sterling. The Warriors opened with a 5-3 loss to Tabor on Thursday.

MANHATTAN 5, SALINA CENTRAL 3: At Hays, one bad inning proved costly for the Mustangs in a loss to Manhattan on Thursday at the Hays Diamond Classic.

Central led 3-1 before Manhattan scored four runs in the fifth, with the Mustangs committing three errors in that inning. Central falls to 7-6 while Manhattan is now 12-4.

The Mustangs took an early lead on Brogen Richardson’s two-run single in the second. Caden Kickhaefer had a triple and scored on a ground ball from Jaxon Kolzow in the third.

Ben Driver got the start on the mound and worked into the fifth inning. Collin Geihsler gave up only one hit in 1.2 innings of relief.

Central will play twice in the tournament at Hays High School today. The Mustangs will face Goddard Eisenhower at 3 p.m. and Hays at 7:15.

TROJANS SWEEP RUSSELL: At Russell, Southeast of Saline won a pitchers’ duel in the opener and then got its offense going in the second contest, picking up 2-1 and 12-4 victories over Russell on Thursday.

Southeast’s Eli Harris allowed only three hits over seven innings to get the win in the first contest. The Trojans scored their runs in the third inning, with Jaxson Gebhardt and Eli Harris driving in those runs. Harris and Hunter Whittecar had two hits each in that contest.

Southeast scored at least one run in every inning in the second contest, leading 4-1 after the second inning and 7-1 to start the fifth. Gebhardt, Evan Nickelson and Rudy Rodriguez had two hits each, with Gebhardt, Whittecar and Bryant Banks driving in two runs each. Nickelson threw 5.2 innings to get the win.

The Trojans improve to 12-4 overall, 5-1 in the North Central Activities Association.

SOFTBALL

CHENEY SWEEPS KNIGHTS: Unbeaten Cheney took both ends of a non-league doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Thursday, winning 9-0 and 12-1 at Bill Burke Memorial Park.

It took a while for the Cardinals offense to get going. Cheney led the first game 1-0 after five innings, but scored four runs in the sixth and another four in the seventh to break the game open.

The Cardinals (18-0) picked up right where they left off in Game 2, scoring three runs in the first, then scoring at least two runs in every inning from the third through the sixth.

The Knights (9-5) scored their lone run in the third inning. Sacred Heart had a total of five hits in the two contests, with Katherine Bergkamp responsible for three of the five. Bergkamp had her team’s only two hits in the opener.

SOUTHEAST WINS TWICE: At Russell, Southeast of Saline ended a four-game losing streak and got back to the .500 mark with two league wins over Russell on Thursday, 16-5 and 14-3.

The Trojans (8-8 overall, 4-4 NCAA) never trailed in either contest. Southeast led 10-2 after batting in the third inning in the opener. The Trojans were up 1-0 before scoring six runs in the third inning of Game 2, then put it away with seven runs in the sixth.

Southeast had 17 hits in the opener, including three each for Kallie Albrecht, Kate Weis, Keely Orr and Dorothy Ann Sparacino. Weis, Orr and Emily Meares drove in two runs each.

Jocelyn Pembleton had four RBIs for the Trojans in the second game. Pembleton was also one of six Southeast players to collect two hits in that contest, along with Albrecht, Weis, Orr, Kennedy Gottschalk and Brooke Rohr.

Weis was the winning pitcher in the opener and Bre Standley got the win in the second contest.

MCPHERSON 3, KANSAS WESLEYAN 1: At Great Bend, Kansas Wesleyan’s late rally attempt came up short in a loss to McPherson in the opening round of the KCAC Tournament on Thursday at Great Bend Sports Complex.

The loss puts Wesleyan (18-23) into the tournament’s elimination bracket starting with a 1 p.m. contest today against Bethany (19-28). The Swedes dropped their tournament opener to Friends, 5-2. The loser of the Wesleyan-Bethany contest will have its season end, with the winner playing another elimination game at 3 p.m. today.

It was a 1-0 game going into the bottom of the sixth until McPherson’s Maile Deutsch hit a two-run homer to provide her team with more of a cushion heading into the seventh.

The Coyotes scored their lone run in the seventh and had three of their four hits in that inning. A sacrifice fly from Anna Grace Williams scored Taylor LaGrange, who led off the inning with a double. Jessica Vegely and Kirsten Redfern followed with singles, but McPherson pitcher Christie Betker finished the game with a strikeout.

McPherson will face Friends in an 11 a.m. game today.

SWIMMING & DIVING

CENTRAL GIRLS TAKE SECOND: At the Salina South Natatorium, Salina Central placed second in second in their version of the Salina meet on Thursday, while Salina South was sixth in its meet. Sacred Heart also participated.

Central produced the lone victory for a Salina school when freshman Zoe Burmaster and sophomore Olivia Moore finished first and second in the 100-yard backstroke. Burmaster won in 1:07.29 and Moore posted a 1:08.62.

The Mustangs finished with 363 points, trailing first-place Derby's 534.

Central also got runner-up finishes from freshman Bethany Schulte in the 500 freestyle (6:33.66) and a pair of relays. Moore, Emily Strommen, Burmaster and Schulte teamed up for second in the 200 medley relay (2:06.74), while Burmaster, Annie Ewing, Vivian Wolfsen and Moore took second in the 200 free relay (1:52.15).

South, which scored 267 points in its meet, was led by divers Rachel Sims in second place with 159.10 points and Halle Medina in third with 151.30. Maeci Exline gave the Cougars a runner-up finish in the 500 free (6:40.01) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:16.66).

GOLF

MUSTANGS FINISH SECOND: At Junction City, Salina Central’s River Weaverling had his best round of the season and helped the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the team standings at the Junction City Invitational on Thursday.

Washburn Rural won the tournament team title at Rolling Meadows with a score of 302, with Central second at 324. Salina South was sixth with a 343.

Weaverling’s 74 matched his lowest round of the season, but this time was shot on a par 72 course. That was good for third place behind individual champion Gentry Scheve of Emporia (70) and Rural’s Hayden Beck (72).

South’s Parker Renz led the Cougars, tied for 11th with a 79. Central’s Lukas Freelove and Aaron Hawley, and South’s Cole Stein all had top 20 finishes — Hawley and Freelove tying for 16th win 82s, Stein tied for 19th with an 84.

Also figuring into Central’s team score was Hayden Nitz with an 86. South’s Gavin Giroux shot an 89 and Parker North had a 91.