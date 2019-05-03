In 1975, the U.S. Supreme Court made its final ruling on Eastland v. United States Servicemen's Fund, 421 U.S. 491, questioning the scope of congressional subpoena power. It states in part:

(e) The subpoena cannot be held subject to judicial questioning on the alleged ground that it works an invasion of respondents' privacy, since it is "essential to legislating."

(f) [I]n determining the legitimacy of a congressional action, the motives alleged to have prompted it are not to be considered.

This means that even if the subpoena is petty and outrageously partisan, it is valid and the court has no say. Congressional subpoena power has been legally challenged and decided. In this country we live by the rule of law.

