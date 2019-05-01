1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. May 1, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join us for an all-levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other yogis! No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes; you'll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 to drop in, or $40 for all five classes in May. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, please visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com. You can also pay at the door for the class you are attending.

2. Youth Creativity Night: 6 p.m. May 1, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 E. 13th, Hutchinson. Express your creativity! We may paint, draw, read poetry, sing, dance, and other creative expressions.

3. Monthly Meal: 6:30 p.m. May 1, Hutchinson Reno Lodge No. 124, 1800 E. 23rd Ave., Hutchinson. Open to the public. Cost is $6 per person. The menu includes pork loin, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, pineapple upside-down cake, and beverages.