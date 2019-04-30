1. The "Main" Story: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St., Hutchinson. The Conard-Harmon Main Street Collection is an exhibit featuring historic photographs of Hutchinson's Main Street from 1872-1988 from the collection of Steve Conard and Steve Harmon. Travel through time as you walk through the gallery and witness Main Street's development over more than 100 years change before your eyes. The opening reception on April 30 will include light refreshments and a few words from Steve Harmon and Reno County Museum at 7 p.m. Also join us at the Reno County Museum for the release and book signing of "Kansas Tycoon Emerson Carey: Building an Empire from Coal, Ice and Salt." The book was written by Reno County Museum curator Lynn Ledeboer and mine specialist Myron Marcotte.

2. Dairy Good: Cottage Cheese Crafting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person, preregister by calling 620-259-7339, online at apronstringsstore.com, or by visiting the store. Learn how to make dry curd and cream-style cottage cheese.

3. Get Everyone Outdoors Month: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson. Get everyone outdoors with our annual GEO Month at Dillon Nature Center. Free and low-cost, family-friendly events all April long to celebrate time in the great outdoors. Check out the lineup on the DNC Facebook page.