“Jesus answered him, saying, It is written, man shall not live by bread alone ...”

Looking back, I found I have written on the subject of art on several occasions. That's not surprising, as I have been active in Hutchinson’ arts and humanities in several ways over the last five decades. I was reminded again of what a diverse and vibrant number of practicing artists there are in Reno and surrounding counties as I attended the Sterling Arts Council reception for the annual Prairie Art Exhibition.

Participants in the show ranged in age from those in their 20s to their 70s and beyond. The pieces on exhibit ran the gamut from black and white photo realism to brightly colored abstractions; from sculpted marble to intricately crafted ceramics; digital photography and handcrafted jewelry. Mediums included oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings to charcoal and pastel renderings, bringing in many to share the experience.

I ran across these remarks from years ago recounting the practical benefits of the arts:

“Then there are the economic realities of the impact of the arts. In a time of stubborn unemployment, it is estimated that the Kansas nonprofit arts and cultural sector supports the equivalent of 4,000 full-time jobs. It is a $153 million industry that generates over $15 million in revenues to state and local governments.”

Consider the revenues from the purchase of various supplies — pigments, frames, clay and tools among the many items necessary to the creation of artworks; taxes paid on sales of work; incidental purchases made by visitors to art fairs and exhibitions. The number of individuals employed in related fields of retail, education, museums and galleries in addition to the army of professional artists is legion — all contributing to the financial well-being of communities across the state.

I also found these observations that bear repeating.

From Hans Albert Einstein, son of the legendary physicist: “... He had a character more like that of an artist than of a scientist ...” And from Einstein himself, “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science.”

I firmly believe the creative impulse exists in every being from childhood through the end of life. As I wrote years ago to those who feel they have no real relationship with the arts:

“Consider that our homes are filled with furnishings/textiles enhanced by design and skillfully selected color palate. The same can be noted in the clothing we wear. The cars we drive are the culmination of extensive styling and design efforts. Print media, from magazines to newspapers and in the broadest sense, internet websites, are the product of artistic design — from layout down to the configuration of fonts.

"Imagine walking into any retail store that has been stripped of all artistic influence — aisle after aisle of generic packaging, without color or visual appeal. From iPod to elevator, music enhances our lives. Our entertainment choices — television, motion pictures, video games — are all heavily dependent on the performing and visual arts and would disappear with no writers, no actors, no cinematographers, no costumes, and so on. So it is obviously short-sighted to suggest that any life is untouched by the arts.”

The Hutchinson Art Center is at the heart of the efforts to provide creative opportunities to citizens. It will soon celebrate 70 years of contributing to the community. This Saturday will mark the 57th annual art fair, free to the public on May 4 in the Sunflower South Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

As to the words borrowed from the gospel at the beginning of this column, they were used in a secular sense in reference to the existence of things beyond the needs of everyday life, such as the spirit of creativity. Still, they seemed appropriate in the context of being handed down by perhaps the greatest Creator of them all.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.