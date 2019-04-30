LINDSBORG — The region's oldest flour mill will spring to life during the annual Millfest at the Old Mill Museum, 120 E. Mill.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature artists demonstrating traditions such as blacksmithing, quilting, carving, rope making, wheat weaving, broom making, ceramics and more. The Millfest Quilt Show will feature displays from the McPherson Quilt Guild on Saturday and live music will be performed by area musicians throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, free carriage rides will be provided by Country Boys Carriage of Newton.

Admission is $2 for adults, and $1 for age 6-12. Children under 6 are admitted free. Admission includes a mill tour for ages 13 and up.

For more information, call (785) 227-3595 or email to oldmillmuseum@gmail.com.