The Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team allowed just one hit on Monday in a doubleheader sweep of Sacred Heart at TMP Field.

The Monarchs earned an 11-2 run-rule win in the first game and then took a 5-0 win in nightcap.

TMP improved to 11-3 on the season.

In the second game, Colby Dreiling and Mason Robbins combined for a no-hitter. Dreiling tossed the first five innings, walking two. Robbins cemented the no-hitter with two scoreless innings in relief.

Three Monarch pitchers combined for a one-hitter in the first. Carson Jacobs went three innings with no hits, two walks and two strikeouts, allowing one run. Brady Kreutzer gave up one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings while Mark Rack got the final two outs of the game.

Kreutzer had three hits at the plate including two doubles with four RBIs in the first game. Tyson Dinkel, Jacobs and Dreiling had two hits each. Jacobs recorded two hits in the nightcap.

The Monarchs will play a doubleheader at Goodland on Thursday.