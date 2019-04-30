A proposal to put up a 100-foot communications tower at 513/519 S.W. Taylor remains alive, despite Topeka's mayor and city council's having voted 6-4 on April 2 to reject it.

The mayor and council did not appropriately dispose of the matter because votes from seven members are required to overturn a recommendation by the Topeka Planning Commission, which recommended they approve the measure, Topeka attorney Glenda Cafer — representing AT&T — noted April 24 in a letter to Topeka City Attorney Lisa Robertson.

The mayor and council are consequently scheduled to consider reconsidering the matter when they meet at 6 p.m. May 7 in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th, according to the agenda for that meeting made public last week by the city.

The council and Mayor Michelle De La Isla on April 2 approved conditional-use permits allowing AT&T to construct monopole communications towers surrounded by walls at 730 S.W. Fairlawn Road and 2446 S.E. 29th, but they voted 6-4 to deny a proposal to allow AT&T to construct a 100-foot monopole communications tower surrounded by a wall at 513/519 S.W. Taylor.

City Planning Director Bill Fiander had recommended the mayor and council approve the permits for the properties on Fairlawn and S.E. 29th but deny the one on S.W. Taylor. He said the latter area was economically distressed and the tower's presence could discourage investment there.

Robertson cautioned April 2 that the city might face a lawsuit if it rejected AT&T's application for that permit.

De La Isla and council members Karen Hiller, Sandra Clear, Mike Padilla, Brendan Jensen and Aaron Mays voted that day to reject a motion to approve the permit on Taylor. Council members Sylvia Ortiz, Tony Emerson, Jeff Coen and Mike Lesser voted to approve it.

"The motion fails," De La Isla announced after results of the vote became known. "We now move on to the next action item."

But the six "no" votes cast April 2 weren't sufficient to overturn the Topeka Planning Commission's Feb. 18 vote to recommend the mayor and council approve the permit on S.W. Taylor, according to information in the agenda packet for next week's council meeting

It indicates that if the mayor and council reconsider the matter:

• Seven votes from the mayor and council are required to reject the planning commission's recommendation.

• Six votes are required to approve it.

• Seven votes are required to amend it.

• Six votes are required to remand it back to the planning commission.