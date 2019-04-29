Katherine Sheldon aspires to be an FBI criminal profiler, so she has an interest in the minds of killers. She didn’t have to look far to find one for an honors project at Hutchinson Community College.

The Buhler High School graduate joined more than 50 other students who presented their project on Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The projects are required for the HCC Presidential Scholarship Program and meant to give students a better insight into their prospective careers.

Sheldon chose to delve into the mind of former BHS student Samuel Vonachen, convicted in 2017 of killing his mother and sister in a 2013 fire.

During his freshman year, Vonachen intentionally set his house on fire while his family slept. His father was able to escape from the two-story home at the northeast corner of Main and 19th Avenue.

Sheldon was a year behind Vonachen in school. They also had the same guitar instructor.

“Having something this close to home definitely impacted me,” Sheldon said. “I tried to do (the project) in a respectful way, but at this point, I think people want some closure on why he did what he did because I certainly wanted to.”

The hours of interviews and research laid the groundwork for a 6½-page report about Vonachen and what Sheldon believes to be his diagnosis as a sociopath. But through the investigation, the 19-year-old now sits on the fence about whether or not people are born to do evil or are a product of their environment.

She still leans toward the latter even though Vonachen’s case didn’t turn up a bad home life, she said.

The other hinge Sheldon found in the case is Vonachen’s compassion for his cat. Sociopaths are known to kill animals, she said, but Vonachen removed his guitar and cat from the home before starting the fire.

Teachers told Sheldon that Vonachen was precocious and distant.

Sheldon’s project included pages of Vonachen’s writing in one of the Elvish language from the book Lord of the Rings. Sheldon said she wrote Vonachen in prison, even using a farewell in the Elvish language, but did not hear back.

Shaylei Davis, of Jetmore, also did a project looking into the minds of killers. Davis, who wants to be a behavioral analysis for the FBI, said she learned a lot about the human brain by researching Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy and Edward Gein. Davis’ trifold presentation had a brain with flaps in the centerfold and arrows pointing to different parts of the brain impacted by the serial killers’ diagnoses.

Historic fashions, traffic tickets and cycloid



Other projects included:

Celeste Graciano learned to use a serger (sewing machine) for her project. The Hutchinson High School graduate created a life-sized outfit of her rendition of what a character from an 18th Century play might wear. Lady Teazle is a character from “The School for Scandal.” Graciano said she bought pieces for the dress from the Et Cetera Shop. Graciano aspires for a career in fashion.

Chase Becker of Marion did a study on traffic citations in Reno County. Becker, the son of a former Marion County sheriff, concluded “wear your seatbelt in the month of May” when a national seat belt enforcement campaign goes on. Becker’s data, which he said came from the county, showed more than 400 seatbelt tickets by the Hutchinson Police Department in May 2017 and nearly 300 by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office. The data showed HPD only broke 100 seatbelt tickets in July and August 2017; the sheriff’s office didn’t break 100 any other month.

Elliot Miller of rural Reno County spent more than 40 hours programming a game. Miller used JavaScript to create the game, which involves steering a character around an island to pick up the needed items to make it back to land.

Tyler Brown, an HCC basketball player, made a project based on a calculus phenomenon called cycloid. Brown made a half circle out of wood to demonstrate that marbles dropped at different heights on each half with both falling to the middle at the same time.

The HCC Presidential Scholarship Program started in 1993 with the help of donors. It provides more than $1,500 in scholarship dollars to each student. More than 1,700 students have received the award, totaling more than $170,000, according to HCC.