A pair of employees at a Topeka car dealership who are credited with helping save an infant's life will be honored Wednesday as "Champions of Character" in a ceremony sponsored by the Safe Streets Coalition.

The two employees, Kegann Gideon and Josh Kennedy, will be honored during the monthly meeting of the Safe Streets Coalition at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.

Gideon and Kennedy work at Briggs Kia, 3137 S. Kansas Ave.

According to Safe Streets officials, a woman was buying a car recently when her infant daughter aspirated while nursing. Gideon and Kennedy had some medical training and "sprang into action to help the baby girl," Safe Street officials said. The two employees worked together, performing CPR and trying to clear the baby's airway. They were able to get the milk out of her lungs, and the baby began breathing again.

Paramedics arrived at the dealership and the baby was taken to a hospital, Safe Street officials said.

Gideon and Kennedy didn't hesitate to help, and Safe Streets officials said "their actions were courageous and helped save the baby’s life."

Gideon and Kennedy are being recognized for demonstrating the character traits of "attentiveness and initiative."

Champion of Character awards are presented to individuals in the Topeka community who demonstrate character traits that significantly improve the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

Anyone may make nominations for character champions. Nominations may be made by filling out a form at www.topekacharacter.org or by contacting Safe Streets at 785-266-4606.