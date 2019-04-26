An area organization is celebrating youth in their long-running free event.

Guardians of the Children will host the 10th annual “We Got This” Kids Day on April 27. The event will include free lunch, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and pizza. Attendees can also take part in free train rides, bounce houses, face painting, games, animals, and a bicycle giveaway.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Hutchinson Zoo in Carey Park, Hutchinson. It’s free and open to the public.

The Guardians of the Children, Salt City chapter, was founded in April 2006. Members share a common passion for motorcycles and protecting youth affected by abuse. The group currently has 25 members.

The mission of the national organization is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same, as well as serve as advocates and provide support and protection to children or teens affected by abuse.

The organization partners with children advocacy agencies and victim support services through local chapters to raise awareness of the prevalence of child abuse.

GOC assist these agencies by being one of the many resources available to them. Members also introduce children into organizations where it has been determined it would be beneficial to support their family and protect that child.

For more information about the organization and upcoming events, visit http://www.gocsaltcityks.com or visit the Guardians of the Children, Salt City Chapter page on Facebook.