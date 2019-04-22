Today's Birthday (04/22/19). Strategize for shared gain this year. Lay careful plans to advance your education and travels. Creative communications flower this summer, revealing a different fork in the road. Travel and studies especially flourish next winter, shifting your research and writing. Keep an open mind and heart.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Handle practical details before dashing off. Create back up plans and review alternate routes to your destination. Explore options and research their costs and benefits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Review financial agreements, and handle obligations. Postpone buying treats. Decide in favor of good structure. Build solid foundations for future goals drop by steady drop.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Talk to work out practical details with your partner. Schedule actions for later, after determining what needs doing and who will do what.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep to your health, fitness and work routines. Guard against impulsive behavior or sudden moves. Avoid accidents or injury. Keep a steady pace and rhythm.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Discuss the finer aspects of the game. Plot your moves in advance. Postpone a major reveal. Talk gets farther than action now. Romance kindles in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Avoid unnecessary arguments at home. Adapt to changes as illusions evaporate. Stick to practical priorities, and don't worry about the small stuff. Clean up messes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Do the research before making a statement. Things may not be as they appear. Don't fall for a trick. Stick to reliable news sources. Anticipate surprises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Figure out what your ideal customer or client wants. Polish marketing materials, and articulate your brand. Plan and prepare for a powerful launch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Follow your intuition. A trickster is at work. Don't respond automatically. Consider your personal priorities before choosing your direction. Keep your bargains and agreements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 5 -- Wait to see what develops. Anticipate chaos, controversy or resistance. Lay low, and reformulate plans. Complications could arise. Rest, review and revise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Voice your views to your team. Illuminate a shadowy area. Passions could get intense. Listen to all perspectives. Discoveries could alter your group's direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Find sweet little escapes. Take a walk outside. Try new flavors or views. Avoid traffic or hassle. Discover treasure in your own backyard.