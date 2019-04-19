NEW YORK — The Royals waited until the final game of their second road series to win a game away from Kauffman Stadium, but they were quick to add to that total once they broke through.

The Royals followed up their high-intensity extra-inning victory in Chicago by controlling their series opener against the New York Yankees from wire to wire. Homer Bailey set the tone by stifling the Yankees’ bats, and the Royals out-bombed the Bronx Bombers on their way to a 6-1 decision in front of an announced 39,106 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

Adalberto Mondesi, Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler had two hits apiece for the Royals (7-12), while O’Hearn and Soler each also hit home runs. Mondesi, who hadn’t had a hit on the road all season coming into the night, also drove in a pair of runs. Billy Hamilton scored twice.

Bailey (2-1) came into the night having struck out 21 batters over 17 innings (three starts) compared to just six walks during that same span. He’s now allowed just one run in his past 13 innings (two starts).

The Yankees (8-10) came into the night having out-homered their opponents 30-18 through the first 17 games of the season. Their 30 homers ranked fifth in Major League Baseball through Wednesday’s games.

But Bailey kept the Yankees hitters off-balance and flailing helplessly at his split-fingered fastball that seemed to have the bottom drop out of it at precisely the right moment all night. He finished the outing with six strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.

Meanwhile, the Royals hitters took advantage of the few early mistakes made by Yankees starter Domingo German. German had gotten off to a stellar start to the season. He’d gone 3-0, with one of those wins coming in a relief stint. He’d allowed just two earned runs in 13 innings. The Royals’ offense surpassed that scoring total in four innings.

The Royals got out to an early lead thanks to back-to-back doubles from Mondesi and Alex Gordon. Mondesi’ s hit, his first on the road this season after going 0 for 20, came on a ball Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge dove for but couldn’t snag. Gordon followed by ripping a pitch from German off the base of the wall in right field to score Mondesi.

The Yankees evened the score on a Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, but solo leadoff home runs by Soler in the second and O’Hearn in the third gave the Royals a 3-1 advantage.

With German out of the game after the sixth inning, the Royals tacked two more runs onto their lead in the seventh against Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder.

The first two batters of the inning, Martin Maldonado and Hamilton, each singled, and Whit Merrifield’s line-drive double to left-center field score Maldonado. Hamilton got sent back to third because the ball bounced over the outfield wall. Hamilton scored one batter later on Mondesi’s sacrifice fly.

With Hamilton on third in the ninth inning, Mondesi again brought him in via a sacrifice fly that gave the Royals their sixth run.

Richard Lovelady and Ian Kennedy combined for three innings of scoreless relief.