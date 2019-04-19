United Way of McPherson County will hold an informational meeting for individuals interested in learning more about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The book-gifting program for children ages birth to their fifth birthdays will begin this fall.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, April 24 at noon at the McPherson Chamber of Commerce, 306 N. Main, where the operational structure, fundraising, and volunteering will be discussed. To learn more, call United Way at 620-241-5152 or email uwmc@unitedwaymcpherson.org.