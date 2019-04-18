GYPSUM — Nearly every corner of Anna Erickson's home holds something related to wool — from spinning wheels to bags of fleece to antique hand carders.

"It's in my blood," Erickson laughed.

As the owner of Erickson Valley Farms, she funnels her heritage and skills into a single operation, raising Gotland sheep. When the sheep are sheared, Erickson spins their wool into yarn, dyes it and knits it into clothing and other items.

"I've been knitting since I was 5 years old," Erickson said.

Recently, Erickson began demonstrating traditional spinning at the Old Mill Museum in Lindsborg. She will be one of several traditional arts demonstrators at Millfest, held May 4 and 5 at the museum.

Erickson said she especially enjoys showing children how wool is made into yarn, starting by giving them a piece of fiber and asking them how they'd make a coat out of it.

"There are a lot of steps to it," Erickson said.

Erickson shows onlookers how the wool looks at each stage of the process — beginning with using a flicker to open the ends of the fibers, then switching to hand carders to align the strands and finally twisting them together as they are fed into the spinning wheel.

"It is very therapeutic to do," Erickson said.

Erickson Valley Farms is the only place in Kansas that is raising Gotland sheep, a breed that Erickson appreciates both for their soft, curly wool and their history.

"There's an island east of Stockholm that's called Gotland; they took several of the older Swedish breeds and created the Gotland sheep," Erickson said. "...I got the Gotland because I'd been spinning it for years and my dad was from Sweden."

Gotland sheep are born with wool that is either white or black that lightens to gray as the grow to adulthood.

"In Sweden ... when the lambs are about 7 months old, they'll slaughter them and then they'll tan the hide and then they sell that pelt," Erickson said.

Erickson's flock will be raised for their wool; the sheep are sheared twice each year and produce between seven and 10 pounds of yarn.

The ewes had a total of 13 lambs this spring and seem to be thriving on the Kansas prairie.

"They do very well — the winter, they don't care about but the summer gets a little hot," Erickson said.

With such a large flock. Erickson gets more wool than she can prepare for spinning using hand tools, so a motorized drum carder speeds up the process. The machine also makes it easier for her to blend fibers and colors, producing the yarn that she will either sell to customers, weave into tapestry or knit into scarves, mittens and sweaters.

To learn more about Erickson Valley Farms, visit https://ericksonvalleyfarms.com or call 620-334-0297.

Millfest will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 and noon to 5 p.m. May 5 at Old Mill Museum, 120 E. Mill Street in Lindsborg. Blacksmithing, quilting, weaving, carving, rope-making, wheat-weaving, broom making and ceramics will be seen at the event and attendees who are 13 or older can tour the 100-year-old mill as it is running. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 6 years old.

For more information about Millfest, visit oldmillmuseum.org, call 785-227-3595 or email oldmillmuseum@gmail.com.

