BASEBALL

KANSAS WESLEYAN 14, MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 2: Kansas Wesleyan had little trouble picking up a victory Wednesday over Manhattan Christian, with the Coyotes scoring nine runs in the first two innings of their non-conference win at Dean Evans Stadium.

Wesleyan (21-19) used 19 players in the contest, with nine different players collecting at least one hit. That included three hits for Trey Lopez and two each for Tanner Nelson, Ollie Greco, Ryan Dix and James Richey. Nelson had a home run and drove in two runs, Lopez had two doubles and Richey had a pair of RBIs.

The Coyotes pitching by committee, with starter Brad Kugler the only pitcher to throw more than a single inning. Kugler got the win, giving up three hits and no runs in his three innings.

BASKETBALL

KBCA HONORS FORT HAYS' HOBSON: Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson has been named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Women's Four-Year College Coach of the Year for 2018-19. This is the first time Hobson has received the honor from the KBCA in his coaching tenure at FHSU.

Hobson guided Fort Hays State to its best record since joining NCAA Division II with a 32-2 mark in 2018-19. The Tigers won the MIAA regular season with an 18-1 record, besting defending national champion Central Missouri by three games in the standings, then captured their first MIAA Tournament Championship.

The Tigers became the first women's team in the MIAA to capture both titles in a season since 2012. FHSU finished the year ranked No. 5 in the WBCA Division II Top 25 Poll, the highest finish in the poll in program history.

Fort Hays State claimed the No. 1 seed in the Central Regional of the NCAA Tournament with a 30-1 record. The Tigers beat Pittsburg State in the regional quarterfinals, then Minnesota State-Moorhead in the semifinals before falling in the regional final to eventual national runner-up Southwestern Oklahoma State.

TENNIS

SOUTHWESTERN TOPS WESLEYAN: The nationally ranked Southwestern men’s tennis program defeated Kansas Wesleyan 6-3 in a conference contest Wednesday at the Salina Central courts. The Moundbuilders, ranked No. 20, won four of the six singles matches and two of three matches in doubles.

Kansas Wesleyan’s Mario Rincon and Michael Moody won singles matches — Rincon at No. 1 singles and Moody at No. 3. Rincon won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, with Moody winning 6-3, 3-6, 4-4 retired.

Rincon and Moody also combined to win their match at No. 1 doubles with Southwestern’s Santiago Bracco and Javier Contreras, 8-3. The Coyotes are now 7-7 overall, 6-3 in the conference. Southwestern is 14-3, 9-0.

Southwestern also won the women’s match 8-1, with the Coyotes competing with only two individuals. Brianna Mendoza and Jessica Smith won their No. 1 doubles match, 8-5. Southwestern is 11-5, 9-0; Wesleyan is 2-11, 2-7.

SOFTBALL

WESLEYAN SWEEPS BETHEL: At North Newton, Kansas Wesleyan picked up a pair of conference wins over Bethel on Wednesday, winning the opener 6-0 and completing the sweep with a 7-4 victory in the second contest.

The wins move the Coyotes back to the .500 mark (8-8) in the KCAC and at 15-17 overall. Bethel falls to 10-17, 6-12.

Although Wesleyan won by six runs in the opener, it didn’t break the game open until scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. Tara Stubits allowed only three hits in the seven-inning shutout, striking out six. Alyssa Garza had three hits in the contest, including a solo home run, while Stubits had two hits and Kayla Kruel drove in two runs.

The Coyotes never trailed in the second contest, scoring three runs in the fifth to lead 5-2, then adding two more runs in the sixth. Taylor Lenggenhager went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Stubits had three hits and Jessica Vegely had two hits and drove in two runs. Anna Grace Williams threw the final four innings for the win.