A Hazelton man was seriously injured Tuesday morning when his vehicle ran off a Barber County road, while four children in the truck escaped serious injury.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Tri-City Road at Crooked Post Road, which is about 5 ½ miles south of Sharon.

Shawn Edwin Read, 44, was northbound on Tri-City Road in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 when the vehicle went off the road to the right. The vehicle then crossed both lanes and entered the west ditch where it overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest upright facing southwest.

Read, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Passengers in the truck receiving minor injuries were Victoria Alize Roberts, 4, Trinity Leeann Roberts, 9, Alexander Michael Constantine, 11, all of Hazelton. None of the children were wearing seat belts, either, the reported stated.