The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped the series opener to Washburn on Friday, 7-6, in a back-and-forth affair. The Tigers dipped to 3-29 overall and 2-20 in the MIAA, while the Ichabods moved to 16-17 on the season and 9-13 in conference play.

The two squads totaled 22 hits on the afternoon as the Tigers picked up 10 of those base pokes. One monster hit for FHSU was when senior Bryce Baumwart launched a fly ball over the left field wall for a 2-run blast, giving the Tigers the 3-1 lead in the fourth frame. Baumwart earned his first home run of the season in the process.

FHSU was able to even the score in the second inning when Tyler Olson led of the frame with a double to center field and scoring two batters later thanks to an RBI single from Jared Maneth. Landon Erway drew a two-out walk in the fifth and scoring two batters later when Marcus Altman produced an RBI single to second base, giving the Tigers the 5-1 lead after five innings.

Washburn scored six runs in the next three innings to take a 7-5 lead heading into the final inning.

Three Tigers earned multi-hit bids in the contest with Altman, Olson and Maneth picking up two hits on the afternoon. All three hitters finishing the game 2-for-4 from the dish. Olson scored two runs and provided an RBI.

Ethan Booe (0-8) was charged with the loss after giving up the lead for good in the seventh inning. Tiger starter Ryan Ruder tossed 6.0 innings on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Ryan Brown came on in the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Game two of the weekend conference series will take place Saturday (April 13) from inside Larks Park beginning at 1 p.m.