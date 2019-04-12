Saturday the Wheat State Chapter of the American Truck Historical Association will host the 16th annual Wheat State Antique Truck Show. The show will happen rain or shine.

1) Trucks of every type

For truck lovers, there will be antiques, semis, fire trucks, small trucks, custom trucks and military vehicles on display during the show. Vehicles will come from Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas.

2) More than trucks

Previous years, the show featured not only antique trucks, but race cars, tractors and a few cars as well. There was also a small swap meet for parts.

3) Really big trucks

This year, organizers have invited a rotator wrecker to the show — which could be something different to see. A rotator wrecker has a long arm that extends off the back of the truck.

"Hopefully, we will have that large wrecker," said Scott Goering, president of the Wheat State Chapter of the American Historical Truck Society. "They are a very big truck. Hopefully, they will be here. They will operate the truck and light, and it will be something for the kids to see."

If you go

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Newell Truck Plaza, 200 Manchester.

How much: The truck show is free.

More info: athskansas.org/