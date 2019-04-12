FutureNow Finance

What: A hands-on financial literacy program sponsored by Communities in Schools of Mid-America

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Where: Garden City High School, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Knowledge at Noon

What: Outdoor grilling will be the topic of this Finney County Extension Knowledge at Noon program. The program “Grilling Time,” will teach grilling and food safety, as well as offer up a new twist — recipes for foil dinners.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Extension Office, 501 S. Ninth St.,

Alzheimer's forum

What: The Alzheimer’s Association will host a free Alzheimer’s Community Forum to educate residents about the disease, dementia and memory loss. Light refreshments will be provided. Register in advance by visiting alz.org/crf or by calling 1-800-272-3900.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Community College's Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Auditorium

Blushing Artiste

What: Have a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres while creating a painting you can take home. Must be 21 or older.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $35 for nonmembers and $30 for GCA members

Contact: To reserve a spot, contact the gallery at (620) 290-9700.

GCCC auction

What: The Garden City Community College Endowment Association invites the public to its backyard barbecue-themed scholarship auction to benefit academic and technical scholarships. A silent and live auction will take place throughout the night. Dinner will include pulled pork sandwich and two pork ribs or baked catfish, potato salad, baked beans and a s’more brownie. Guests must be 21.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Exhibition Building

Cost: Admission, including snacks and unlimited beverages, is $25, and patrons can buy a $10 barbecue dinner. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the GCCC Endowment Office, 801 Campus Drive; Kinney Glass, 415 N. Eighth St.; Lewis Chevrolet Cadillac of Garden City, 1903 E. U.S. Highway 50 Business; Skeeter’s Body Shop, 3104 W Jones Ave.; and Wharton’s for Every Bloomin’ Thing, 906 N. 10th St. Raffle tickets for a drawing for a 2019 Chevy Camaro Coupe are available for $50 at any of the ticket locations.

Contact: Visit gcccendowment.com, call (620) 276-0412, or find the GCCC Endowment Association on Facebook for more information.

KCSL open house

What: The Kansas Children's Service League is hosting an open house, where residents can learn about the KCSL Head Start and Early Head Start programs, with door prizes and refreshments. The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce will perform a ribbon cutting, followed by a come-and-go reception.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday; ribbon cutting, 4:15 p.m.

Where: KCSL office, 2111 E. Labrador Blvd.

Contact: Cecilia Douglass, cdouglass@kcsl.org or (620) 276-3232 ext. 1101.

Women on Target

What: The Garden City Community College Department of Public Safety will host an NRA Women on Target shooting course. Participants are encouraged to bring their own eye and ear protection.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: GCCC John Collins Vocational Technical Building and shooting range.

Cost: Mandatory pre-registration is $70.

Contact: Brandy Unruh, brandy.unruh@gcccks.edu or (620) 276-9684

Health symposium

What: Heartland Cancer Center is hosting its spring health symposium, which will provide participants with relevant, applicable and up-to-date topics in health care.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: The cancer center, 410 E. Spruce St.

Trash the Dress

What: Family Crisis Services, Inc., is hosting a Trash the Dress event

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stevens Park, 502 N. Main St.

Drop-in Art

What: Come into Garden City Arts and enjoy art-making stations suitable for any age.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Open studio

What: Join your peers for open studio, where people of all skill levels are welcome to bring their own art tools and supplies to the gallery to work on their own projects.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

LULAC scholarship reception

What: The League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 11073 will host its 24th annual scholarship reception, with Jessie M. Otero at the keynote speaker. National, state, local, Garden City Community College and memorial scholarships will be awarded. Students, families and the community are invited.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City High School, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Car show

What: The Kruise-In show, presented by the Kansas Kruisers, invites you to bring your vintage, new, low-rider cars, as well as motorcycles.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clarion Inn, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.