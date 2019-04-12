Long McArthur Ford will host a television series premiere party for the new HGTV series "Bargain Mansions" beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at 3450 S. Ninth.

"Bargain Mansions" is a TV show about Kansas City's crumbling manors that receive massive makeovers from home renovator Tamara Day with the assistance of her father, Ward Schrader. Both originally are from Salina.

The show currently is in season two on the DIY Network and will premiere on HGTV at 8 p.m. Monday, which will be shown at the Long McArthur premiere party. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will provide refreshments.

For more information, call 823-2237 or email longmcarthur.com.