Dear Readers: Of course you wear your SEAT BELT, but you should also make sure it fits correctly. Here are some hints from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

The belt portion should be close-fitting across your lap, and the shoulder strap should be snug across your chest. Don't tuck the shoulder strap behind your back, as this can harm you in a crash, and you may get a ticket for wearing it this way.Sit up tall, with your back touching the seat and your feet flat on the floor.The airbag is a supplemental restraint, not a replacement for a seat belt.Wear your seat belt always, even for quick trips. Accidents and injuries don't just happen on the highway.Children younger than 12, by law, must ride in the back seat and be restrained.

Visit www.nhtsa.gov for more information. -- Heloise

HAIR DRYER HELPER

Dear Heloise: I'm reading the warnings on my hair dryer. Some of these may seem obvious, but they are good safety hints.

The manufacturer recommends unplugging the dryer after use, and not placing it where it can fall into the tub, toilet or sink.

Don't use it while bathing or near water at all. If the dryer happens to fall into water, unplug it right away; never reach into the water.

The filter of the dryer also can get clogged. If it's not blowing hot air, turn the unit off. Let the unit cool completely, then clean the lint filter. There may be a red "RESET" button on the plug; press it, and plug the hair dryer back in. It should work perfectly. -- Anne V.P. in Texas

Anne, great safety hints. The special plug on a hair dryer is called an appliance leakage current interrupter, or ALCI, and it's designed to help prevent electrical shock. It works together with the GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter) outlet. -- Heloise

P.S. Always read appliance safety manuals to get the full scoop.

SKUNK SMELL

Dear Heloise: My dog got "skunked." What should I do? -- A Reader, via email

Don't panic. Skunk smell is foul, yes, but it is fixable. First, rinse your dog's eyes with fresh water. A turkey baster works well. Then mix together 1 quart of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide with 1/4 cup of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of liquid soap. Rub into the dog's coat gently but thoroughly (don't wet the dog first), and let sit for five minutes, then rinse. Repeat if necessary.

Baking soda is an awesome odor neutralizer. Keep plenty on hand; it's cheap, safe and readily available. I've compiled a collection of my best baking soda recipes and hints into a handy pamphlet! Would you like to receive one? Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Use this formula immediately and discard any you have left over, as it won't hold up over time. Oh, and the old standby of tomato juice for skunk smell? Doesn't work. -- Heloise

CHEESE, PLEASE

Dear Heloise: I've discovered that shredded cheese melts more evenly than a block of cheese. This saves time in the long run! -- Emily S. in San Antonio