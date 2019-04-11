Bethel College student Elijah Brockway will give a senior string bass recital at 4 p.m. April 13 in the Administration Building chapel, 300 E. 27th.

Brockway, of McPherson, is a student of Dennis Danders, Bethel College instructor of string bass, and Joel Boettger, Bethel College associate professor of music and director of jazz studies.

Brockway will graduate from Bethel in May with a degree in music with education licensure.

The program will be part classical and part jazz, with guest musicians.

At Bethel, Brockway’s other musical activities include the Bethel College Jazz Ensemble I for five years, the Bethel College Wind Ensemble, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble I and Men’s Ensemble (vocal) for four years, and Jazz Ensemble 2 and Jazz Combo 2 for a year. He is also a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir.

Brockway’s April 13 recital is free and open to the public.