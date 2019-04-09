Recent action at the State Legislature saw the substitute for Senate Bill 16 — one including multiple policy changes for the upcoming school year, regarding financing — passed out of the House last week. While that did not equate to any movement on the state bond cap, it was still a win for USD 373 as relayed to the Newton Board of Education on Monday night.

"We are still first in line for official approval at the July State Board of Education meeting," said Matt Morford, Director of Business Services.

Morford spoke with Kansas State Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis on Monday, who confirmed the Newton school district's pole position on its bond application (without having to go through the interview process again). The denial for this year may still stand due to a lack of funds, but Dennis noted with the simple action of setting a new election date USD 373 would be set to have its application approved for the 2019-2020 school year.

On the initial application, June 18 was the election date submitted. Setting the exact date depends on what type of special election process is used and what other elections might be held in the coming year (especially if a primary is needed), but as far as cost — which USD 373 would have to cover — Superintendent Deb Hamm said there is minimal monetary difference between holding a mail ballot election and a poll site election.

While there are no real restrictions on a special poll site election, other than having to occur in a 60-day window prior to or after the general election, it was noted that Harvey County Clerk Rick Piepho did request three weeks notice to set up such an election. However, Hamm pointed out that the election date — at this point — is more to get the ball rolling at the state level.

"This is actually one of those steps that Dale Dennis is asking us to do that can be changed because we're not asking you to pass a resolution tonight," Hamm said. "The resolution is what locks us into those time frames."

Setting a date would allow Dennis to then place the USD 373 bond application back on the State BOE's agenda for May, streamlining the approval process when the bond cap resets on July 1.

Funding may not have worked out for the current school year, but being in position to have an election early in the 2019-2020 school year means the strategy the school board adopted on the bond achieved its goal.

"We haven't been approved, but we're first in line for the money, so what we've done so far was to our advantage," said school board vice president Carol Sue Stayrook Hobbs.

Board members then unanimously approved the new election date of Sept. 3 to set the wheels in motion (again) for the official approval of the Newton school district's bond application.

In other business, the Newton BOE:

Heard concerns from Elisha Blount — during a period of public comment — regarding lack of communication about a lockdown drill that took place at Santa Fe 5/6 Center last week.Received a report from Hesston College nursing students on their population-based nursing experience at Slate Creek Elementary, where they assessed multiple potential areas of enhancement in the school community — like indoor recess, mental health, physical activity, healthy snacks and hand hygiene.Was updated on the redesign process at Slate Creek Elementary, including the next steps outlined for more training in project-based learning, work to generate school-wide collaboration time and more efforts to positively change the educational experience to more fully engage students.Learned of the new Life of a Railer code of conduct that will apply to all student participants (not just athletes) at Newton High School beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.Approved the consent agenda, including previous minutes, bill payments, reports, membership in the KASB Legal Assistance Fun and payment for the chiller at NHS.Was informed of the dissolution of a partnership with the Newton Murals and Arts Project as it transitions into 501(c)3 status.Approved the guidelines for the Grow Your Own Teacher program to start in the 2019-2020 school year.Approved gift requests of $1,000 from Millennium Machine and Tool to RaileRobotics for supplies/travel expenses, $4,000 from New York Life to USD 373 ($500 to each building) for the grief-centered schools initiative, $100 from Newton Medical Center to the NHS science department for new laboratory glassware, $250 from Dillons to Parents as Teachers for family resources and $276.37 from United Way to Parents as Teachers for Group Connection costs.Approved contract extensions for district support personnel, incluindg Sheila Wendling, Reagan Seidl, Amber Warsnak and Brenda Thompson.Approved classified district support personnel Matt Morford, Jane Nichols, Samantha Anderson, Chris Schaeffer, Sheila Zwahlen and Elaine Gaeddert to continue in their current positions for the 2019-2020 school year.Reviewed the family engagement survey results, as part of the Multi-Tier System of Supports (MTSS).Was presented with KASB policy revisions to consider.Learned of the costs associated with the science resource adoption at NHS, to be considered at the next BOE meeting.Heard about work being done to find a new universal screener system for USD 373 (with the current system being phased out soon).Discussed a stop made by the Outside Visitation Team on April 4 to observe/review district efforts for improvement.