This week, readers were curious about prevention, both of wildfires and the deterioration of historic buildings.

Q: Could you please explain the different colors on the Fire Danger Rating chart on the front of each day's Hutchinson News?

Certainly. The Hutchinson News runs daily Grassland Fire Danger Index (GFDI) ratings for Reno County during the height of the fire season.

The ratings, provided by the National Weather Service, correspond to the likelihood that fires will get out of control. The index has ratings for low-moderate, high, very high, severe, extreme and catastrophic. Our graphic ranges from green for low-moderate to dark red for catastrophic.

Fires are more likely to occur on higher index days and more likely to grow in size. The index does not predict how a fire will behave.

Here's the link to where we see the NWS' rating for each day: https://tinyurl.com/y46t4hd8

Fire danger levels are generally higher in the afternoon and evening, so they are projected by the weather service in three-hour increments to develop daily forecasts.

Officials derive the index from a mathematical formula that uses temperature, relative humidity, wind and amount of greenness in grasses and other growth referred to as curing. The lower the humidity, the higher the winds and the less green grass — which translates into a higher cure rate — the greater the likelihood that fires will get out of control.

The biggest driver that moves the index up and down is wind speed.

When the index is forecast for extreme, officials issue a “red flag” warning, advising against open burning and putting fire departments on alert.

The NWS has been using the fire index for 10 years, adopting it from Australia.

Here are definitions for red flag danger events:

Very High: Fires spread rapidly and show erratic behavior. Dangerous burning conditions exist. Restrict burning to early morning and late evening hours when low wind conditions exist.Extreme: Potential for large fires exists. Fires spread rapidly. Extreme fire behavior is probable. Critical burning conditions exist.Catastrophic: Any fire on the ground is expected to be large and erratic, traveling at high rates of speed and a challenge to fight.

Q: Do you have any updates about the Landmark Building? The last we remember hearing, someone from Wichita had purchased the Landmark Hotel building and wouldn’t say what they planned to do with it. The building is looking worse all the time and is a huge eyesore! It is such a waste for this beautiful building to be so neglected and run down like it is. Will the city force the owners to do something about it under any city codes or do the owners have any plans for it?

The Landmark Hotel building, 501 N. Main St. in Hutchinson, has been on many readers’ minds over the years.

According to Reno County Appraisers Office, Car-Smart of Wichita purchased the parcel at 501 N. Main, which was the Landmark Hotel, on Jan. 27, 2016. Records with the Kansas Secretary of State show that Car-Smart Used Cars, a limited-liability company, is owned by Dennis Sanders and Danielle Sanders, of Wichita.

In 2017, the News connected with the owners, who said they were working on something. The Sanderses did not return my calls this week.

The last residents moved out of the Landmark in December 2014 after the Sanderses purchased the building from the late Terry Messing, who died in November 2014.

According to previous stories, the Sanderses wanted to renovate the building, retaining its historic exterior, and create moderate-income apartments.

Jim Seitnater, interim director of Planning and Development, told me there has been interest shown in developing the building, but there is nothing to report at this time.

As for what the city can do, officials will get involved when safety comes into question.

“Basically, we work with property owners to maintain a safe structure. When the owner cannot comply to make it safe, the city will step in to safeguard the structure or property, and in some cases, structures go through a demolition process. Each is a case-by-case basis,” said Trent Maxwell, Hutchinson building official.

Some windows in the upper floors of the Landmark Hotel are broken, so the city is requiring the owners to board-up the all the windows for safety, Maxwell said.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.