Nationwide, 75 percent of people surveyed by the Olathe-based ETC Institute say they're satisfied with the overall quality of life in their city.

Topekans appear less content. In this community, that figure was 43 percent, according to results from a recent survey conducted by that company.

Still, ETC Institute project manager Ryan Murray told the Topeka City Council this past week not to be too concerned about below-average scores Topeka received in that category and others regarding its safety, image and appearance.

"Fixing those perceptions can be an easy fix," Murray said. "It's an inexpensive fix usually, and it usually — in our experience — is rooted in communication, in making sure that communication between the community and city leaders is strong."

Murray made a presentation to the council at its meeting Tuesday about findings from a Citizen Satisfaction Survey that the ETC Institute contracted to carry out for the city last November to assess the opinions and priorities of Topekans.

The institute mailed out 3,000 surveys to a random sample of households covering all parts of the city and set a goal of receiving 400 completed surveys, said Molly Hadfield, the city's media relations director.

The city received 438 household responses, putting the survey's margin of error at 4.7 percent, she said.

The ETC Institute had also sent out the questionnaire the last time the city of Topeka conducted that type of survey in 2008.

The recent survey was seven pages long and generally took 15 to 20 minutes to complete, Murray told council members.

City manager Brent Trout said at a March 28 news conference that results of the survey confirmed that the problems that Topeka’s city government is focusing upon are the ones citizens care about most, with those being street maintenance, traffic flow and congestion management and the enforcement of city codes and ordinances.

The ETC Institute provided the city a 134-page report detailing the results, which includes information about respondents' perceptions of their community.

One chart in the report detailed the percentage of respondents who identified themselves as being "very satisfied" or "satisfied" over specific issues regarding the city, compared to how many were "very dissatisfied" or "dissatisfied."

According to that chart:

• 43 percent said they were satisfied or very satisfied with this city's overall quality of life, compared to 75 percent nationwide.

• 34 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with the overall feeling of safety in Topeka, compared to 67 percent nationwide.

• 30 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with Topeka as a place to retire, compared to 58 percent nationwide.

• 29 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with the city's overall image, compared to 64 percent nationwide.

• 28 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with the city's overall appearance, compared to 63 percent nationwide.

• 28 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with how well the city was planning growth, compared to 47 percent nationwide.

• 27 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with the value received for their city fees and taxes, compared to 38 percent nationwide.

On a more positive note, Murray said 53 percent of respondents indicated they were satisfied with the overall quality of services Topeka's city government provides, compared to 50 percent nationwide.

Topeka's performance in that area was "very impressive," he said.