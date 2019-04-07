Wherever new Halstead Community Foundation director Macey Mueller has called home, outreach has been an integral part of her role in the community.

Before moving to Halstead with her husband, Josh, Mueller worked as communications director for Oklahoma Farm Bureau, focusing on advocacy and education. Before that, she was a recruiter for her alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

All of her work shares the unifying them of promoting community buy-in — something that specifically led her to take the position she started in March with the Halstead Community Foundation. With her children being the fifth generation to live in Halstead, the HCF position seemed like a perfect match given her personal commitment and previous work experience.

"I thought this would be the perfect opportunity for me to use some of the skill set that I've developed over the years to really benefit our community and to make it a place where our kids want to come back and raise their kids and continue that generational cycle in Halstead," Mueller said.

Through HCF, Mueller works with board members from the community helping raise funds and generating ideas for projects to be funded through the foundation. She gained some insight into the workings of the organization by serving on the grant selection committee last year and hearing requests from the Halstead schools, library, police department and more.

Last year, HCF raised $10,000 for community grants. Not even one year in, Mueller noted, it has been amazing to see how that money has been put to use in the community. She specifically pointed to a mentorship program for female students at Halstead High School that is led by friend and HHS teacher Ashley Watkins. The grant request helped purchase workbooks to go with the mentorship program, and Mueller was informed that has helped spark more mentoring activity.

Given her compatible set of skills, taking the job at HCF was a fairly easy choice, but that wasn't the only driving factor for Mueller, who admitted there may have been some familial motivation inspiring her to get involved in this line of work.

"Honestly, it probably came from my mom," Mueller said. "She has been involved in our community there (in Burden) for almost 40 years. She was a school administrator, but she's also been involved with our church, our 4-H program and just everything there in our community and the county. I probably really saw her in action a lot as I was growing up and that kind of rubbed off on me as I had those opportunities presented to me. I like to get involved and help out whenever I can."

On top of her work with HCF, Mueller has also volunteered with the Boman Bash, a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis research, for the past three years. She also was part of a huge scholarship fundraiser while working for Oklahoma State and has been involved with the Junior League, among other organizations.

The Boman Bash is an event Mueller has been particularly proud to be a part of — not only for the cause behind it but for the support she has seen at a local level, which was another selling point to becoming director of the HCF.

"That just speaks volumes about the community that we live in. That pulls people from all over Harvey and Reno counties and everything, but a lot of folks from Halstead attend that, too," Mueller said. "I kind of had that in the back of my mind, thinking, 'We live in a really generous community with people who really want to see others do well, thrive and want to help out in situations where there's a need.' That was something I kind of had in the back of my mind as I was looking into this foundation job."

Many times, even the smallest generosity can go a long way toward helping the mission of the Halstead Community Foundation and making a difference for its community members. Current plans are to give out $9,000 more in grant funding this year.

Mueller has a strong commitment to helping the community through her new role, but she was quick to point out that any contributions to the foundation's efforts can have a big impact.

"We just encourage anybody to give, big or small," Mueller said. "I just think that in a community like Halstead, in rural America, we have to stay vigilant in building our community, finding ways to retain our citizens and also attract new ones and continue to build our community into something that, like I said, my kids want to come back to and raise their kids."