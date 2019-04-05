Local students compete in KSSEF in Wichita

Cameron Day, Will Day, Hannah Jenkins, Hunter Pope, Abigail McQueen, and Caleb Means from Victory Christian Academy recently competed in the Kansas State Science and Engineering Fair (KSSEF) in Wichita, Kansas.

After presenting to judges throughout the morning, these students received the following awards: Division II (middle school) Abby McQueen, Silver in Behavioral Sciences and Caleb Means, Bronze in Energy: Physical; Division I (high school) Hannah Jenkins, Bronze in Plant Sciences; Hunter Pope, Gold in Energy: Physical; Cameron Day, Silver in Microbiology; and Will Day, Silver in Energy Chemical.

Additionally, Hunter Pope, Will Day, and Cameron Day received special awards. Hunter Pope was awarded The Kansas Academy of Mathematics & Science Summer Camp Scholarship. Will Day received the Kansas Junior Academy of Science and Ricoh Sustainable Development Award (Presented to the student whose research has demonstrated the Principles and Technical Innovations that offer the greatest potential for Sustainable Development) and Journal of Emerging Investigators – Exceptional Investigator Award. Cameron Day was presented with The Society for In Vitro Biology (Certificate of Outstanding Achievement for Ability and Creativity in In Vitro Biology) and Journal of Emerging Investigators – Exceptional Investigator Award.

The Kansas State Science and Engineering Fair provides students with experience in critical thinking, leadership, and creative problem solving. Students from around the state are given an opportunity to showcase their talents in this academic setting, and earn rewards and honors. Attending one of the six regional science fairs within the state is a prerequisite of attending the state fair.

Students receiving Highly Superior ratings at local science fairs advance to regional science fairs. The top regional projects in each division, advanced to the KSSEF. Division I includes students in grades nine to twelve and Division II includes students in grades four through eight.

The KSSEF encourages adults to join with the students in the name of scientific exploration and Susan Forrest, Professor at Butler Community College worked with the students each week to help them prepare for the Science Fair.