The Thomas More Prep Marian softball team fell 11-1 and 12-2 in a doubleheader against Class 6A Garden City on Thursday at TMP.

The Monarchs finished with nine hits on the day while Garden City compiled 25.

In Game 1, Kyleigh Allen had a triple while Emillee Augustine doubled. Emily Schulte had two hits for the Monarchs in the second game and Sophia Coulter had a double.

Allen pitched both games for TMP.

The Monarchs will play host to Ellis on Tuesday.

TMP SOCCER FALLS TO DODGE CITY

The Monarch soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Dodge City on Thursday at Bickle-Schmidt Complex.

TMP will travel to Garden City on Thursday.