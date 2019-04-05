Dear Readers: Earlier in the year we asked about NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS, whether you make them and what resolutions you usually make. Here is what we got back. -- Heloise

"A few years ago, I resolved to see my mother at least once a week. I stuck to it and spent the most wonderful days with her. She passed away in September, but I will always be grateful for the time I had with her." -- Diane V., Salem, Ore.

"I resolved to make dinner at home at least four times a week. By doing this, I managed to drop 10 pounds without going hungry." -- Mike T., Eureka, Calif.

"I resolved to make my bed every morning as soon as I got up. This way, I wouldn't be tempted to go back to bed." -- Darlene F., Clarksdale, Miss.

"I resolved to work harder at my studies in college. I now have a 3.4 GPA." -- Kierra B., Amarillo, Texas

BE CAREFUL

Dear Heloise: I'm getting close to 82 years old, and when I see a crush of people, I stay out of the way because they could so easily knock me over. I've been knocked down in the past. -- Polly K., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Polly, thanks for your letter. Readers, older people lose their balance easily and can get pushed to the floor by people rushing past them, so please slow down around the elderly. They could break a bone if they fall. -- Heloise

TRAVEL HINTS

Dear Heloise: Just a few safety precautions when traveling: For men, put a rubber band around your wallet and carry it in your front pocket. Ladies, use a crossbody purse. Also, never take a valuable watch or expensive jewelry on a trip. It just makes you a target. -- Matt N. in Detroit

GIFT CARD FRAUD

Dear Heloise: It's so embarrassing to hand a gift card to a clerk, only to be told it's a fake card. This gift card scam is very active right now. Here are some hints to avoid that situation:

1. If at all possible, buy your card online. However, DO NOT purchase a card if the card company contacts you by letter, email or over the phone! It's usually a scam.

2. Carefully inspect the packaging of a card. If it looks tampered with in any way, don't purchase it. Also, keep your receipt and give it to the gift card recipient so that person has some negotiation power if the card has been compromised.

-- Norma in San Antonio

TEACH KIDS GOOD MANNERS

Dear Heloise: I was a single mother with no financial help from my ex-husband. We may have had to cut some corners at home (I cut their hair; we seldom went out for dinner; they got only one or two gifts on their birthday), but no matter: My kids still learned manners. Politeness and consideration for others will stand the test of time, where expensive toys will not. -- Grace W., Camden, N.J.