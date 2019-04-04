Braden Stewart’s adrenaline surged from the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle as the Hutchinson officer threw on the lights and sirens. The vehicle sped toward an active shooting call.

The ride-along last winter solidified the teenager’s hopes for a career in law enforcement.

“The unexpectancy and the fast-paced work,” the 19-year-old said. “I plan to make a career out of it.”

Stewart, a Nickerson High School graduate, was one of the nine people (six men and three women) who took an oath to protect the city and honor the Hutchinson Police Department on Thursday as police service aids. The new program offers paid, part-time work to assist officers with writing reports, answering phone calls and eventually patrolling parks and working security at events.

The PSAs ranged in age from 19 up to 66-year-old former county commissioner Dan Deming.

For Stewart, the position earns him $12.50 an hour while finishing up his associate’s degree in criminal justice at Hutchinson Community College. Other PSAs came from Sterling College.

They get a chance to sample life as an officer while HPD creates a larger candidate pool and labor to supplement a national shortage of police officers.

HPD chief Jeff Hooper said he adopted the program based on a similar idea at his former job with the Riley County Police Department.

Culture change

About 75 people attended the event in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center. Following the PSAs, Hooper swore in two dispatchers and five officers. Even with the new hires, the HPD has a shortage of about 11 officers. But, the HPD is closing the gap on the 19-officer deficit after Hooper took over in October 2018 and fired a few officers for their conduct.

The changes since Hooper's start have spread to other agencies.

Sandra Hernandez left the HPD in January 2018 after 15 months to work with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at the jail. She missed patrol.

Hernandez’s 4-year-old son, John Blick, looked up at his father, also named John, as the line shortened and Hernandez moved closer to receiving her badge.

“Two people left,” the boy said.

The father put the badge on Hernandez’s uniform, then she bent down to kiss her son.

“Before I was even gonna think about coming back, I wanted to hear what (Hooper) had to say,” Hernandez said. “It seems like there have been some real positive changes.”

Hernandez now goes back to patrol. Most of the other officers — minus a transfer — head off to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. After the 14-week police academy, the officers have another roughly 14 weeks of ride-alongs with a field training officer.

Growing pool

The HPD had three recruits at a physical fitness test last year. That number climbed into the teens during the last two tests, Lt. Brice Burlie said.

“I expect that number to keep growing,” Burlie said.

During Hooper’s restructure in December 2018, Burlie moved from an administrator of patrol to coordinating professional services, which includes recruiting. Burlie said the recent connections made with HCC and Sterling College have helped with recruits, but the environment under Hooper has made the biggest difference.

“I think the word is getting out that we are a new agency and cutting edge,” Burlie said. “I’m the one that recruits, but I got 60-something officers. If they buy in what the department is saying then I have 60-something recruiters.”

Burlie said that’s starting to be the case.

The PSAs went straight from the ceremony to orientation. Burlie said the PSAs will learn to answer phones and write reports.

Eventually, they will go through defensive combat training and start to patrol as well as work as security during events.

They will wear the current light brown HPD uniforms being phased out as HPD switches over to the traditional dark blue. Their HPD patch will say PSA on it. The PSAs will also carry a radio, pepper spray and a Taser.

Stewart found out about the PSA program from his HCC instructor, Sheldon, who happens to be his father and a former Reno County undersheriff. Stewart graduates with an associate’s degree in December and hopes to continue his law enforcement career the HPD “or around here.”

The 6-foot-2 student wore a button up shirt and tie and had on a bracelet that says: “POLICE LIVES MATTER.” His well-groomed police mustache with light red hairs was barely visible as he shook hands with Hooper.

His father, mother Shaunda and girlfriend Morgan Atkinson, all attended the ceremony.

While accepting a badge, Hooper greeted Stewart the same way he did everyone:

“Congratulations, welcome to the family.”