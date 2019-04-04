This week's Augusta City Council meeting highlights

Augusta City Council members approved two requests from visitors at the start of Monday’s council meeting.

Gwyn Birk, representing the Augusta Arts Council, presented a request for the use of the 500 block of State Street for a Back to the Future Trilogy Block Party from 4 p.m. to midnight on May 11, 2019.

The council approved the request for street barricades in order to host a hot dog/hamburger feed, live band, vendors, a photo area, and more.

Council also approved a request from Heather Holmes, who has been maintaining a Blessing Box near 14th and Ohio Streets, to move the box a short distance across Ohio St. on city property in front of the Community Garden. She explained that the move would make it more accessible and visible to the public.

Holmes, along with the Augusta community has kept the free little pantry stocked. People are encouraged to take what they need and leave what they can for others. Anyone can put a donation in the pantry, as well.

Business items

• Accepted and approved was the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a zoning district reclassification from a Planned Residential Subdivision to Single Family Dwellings for 1900 N. Custer Lane. Assistant City Manager Cody Sims explained that the former owner requested a vacation of the plat for The Greens at Willowbrook in 2016 in order to provide flexibility for redevelopment of the property. Since the proposed development is for a single-family structure, a new plat, drainage plan, and site plan is not required.

• Accepted and approved the low bid from Old Republic for Airport liability coverage in the amount of $1,381. ICI, formerly Madrigal & Welch, secured three quotes, with the lowest from Old Republic.

• Approval of a recommendation from Aqua Tech Engineering to award the low bid from Norberg IES, LLC of Tulsa in the amount of $109,460 and to waive the requirements related to performance and material payment bonds. This bid solicitation refers to the fabrication and delivery of the main Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) panels. This is part of the SCADA system that will include the central facilities at the Adminstration Building at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the SCADA devices throughout the plant and the SCADA devices at eight lift stations.

Matters from the Council

City Manager Josh Shaw asked Council to consider scheduling a strategic retreat for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the CNB upstairs meeting room for team building, board development, and strategic planning. Council approved the request.

The Housing Discrimination informational presentation was received and filed. Shaw advised that the City’s new website, which is formally launching this week, will include a page with Fair Housing information and a hotline contact number.

Also shared were positive comments concerning recent public meetings about allowing boat engines with higher horse power on Augusta City Lake and a proposed skate park. Both topics will appear on Council agendas in the near future.