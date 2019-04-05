Should someone be charged with Failure to Appear there is a possibility of $500 fine, 6 months imprisonment or both.

The City Commission heard a proposal for a municipal code amendment regarding “Failure to Appear” and the option of providing community service, in lieu of fines, at the meeting on March 18th. The Commission asked staff to revisit the community service portion. Police Chief Zieman spoke to the Commission on the topic of the community service and informed them that it is required to be offered as an option, per the insurance company. Should someone be charged with “Failure to Appear,” there is the possibility of $500 fine, 6 months imprisonment or both. The City Attorney and Prosecutor are working on a new amendment for community service and it will be brought back to the Commission at a later date. The amendment pertaining to the Municipal Court “Failure to Appear” was approved.

Jack Ryan-Feldman, with Springsted Financial Advisors, reported on the bids on opened for the Series 2019 A Series improvement bonds The winning bid was from The Baker Group for $2.83 million bond amount with 2.605% interest rate. With 10 bidders, Mr. Ryan-Feldman stated this was the highest number on record for El Dorado bonds. An Ordinance providing for the Issuance of general obligation bonds was approved. A resolution describing the details connected with the sale of the bonds was also approved.

City Commission and Advisory Board updates were provided and City Manager David Dillner shared the list of appointed board positions open. They include the Airport Advisory Board, the Convention and Tourism Committee, the the Planning Commission, the Recreation Board, and the Sales Tax Committee. If you are interested in serving on one of these committees, talk to a City Commissioner or download an application from the City website.

Mr. DIllner also reminded the Commission that next week, April 8-12, is Spring Clean Up Week in El Dorado. It is recommended to have your trash at the curb on your collection day by 7a and to not put trash out any earlier than 24 hours in advance. This is to reduce the chance of wind blowing it into the streets. He also noted that scavenging is NOT allowed. All trash must be in disposable containers and the containers must not exceed 25lbs. Limbs and E-Waste (Small TV’s, VCR’s, Microwaves, Computers etc.) are accepted. Items NOT accepted include (but are not limited to): Large furniture (i.e. couches, recliners, mattresses etc.), appliances, air conditioners, tires, batteries, hazardous materials, construction materials, leaves or grass. For More Information, Call City of El Dorado Public Works Department, 322-4481

Before ending his remarks, Mr. Dillner acknowledged the recent achievement of El Dorado Fire Department Captain Troy Jellison, who just completed a multi-year, National Fire Academy Training.

The next City Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 15, at 6:30p in the City Commission Room at City Hall and is open to the public.