Pratt science students went to Wichita on March 29, 2019 to compete in the state science contest, supervised by USD 382 science teacher Lu Bitter.

“They all did very well,” Bitter said. “We even had two students, Jenna Haas and Jess Kemper, who qualified for a higher level of competition.”

Haas, an 8th grader who earned 8th place in Division 2 with her project, “The Affect of Natural Artificial Sugars on CO2 Production by Saccharomyces Cerevisia” qualified for the ISEF Broadcom National Science Fair. Kemper, a 6th grader in Division 2, placed 6th with “The ‘Rye-ght’ Idea: A Study on the Effect of Fossil Fuel Exhaust on the Growth of Lolium Multiflorum” qualifying him for the Kansas Junior Academy of Science Fair.

Complete results for USD 382 competitors were: Dylan Lehman, Division 3 (4th–5th grades), 4th grade, “Crystals,” silver medal in the category of Earth and Space Science; Jenna Haas, Division 2 (6th-8th grades), 8th place, “The Affect of Natural Artificial Sugars on the CO2 Production by Saccharomyces Cerevisiae,” bronze medal in the category of Biochemistry, ISEF Broadcom National competition qualifier; Jesse Kemper, 6th grade, “The ‘Rye-ight’ Idea: A Study on the Effect of Fossil Fuel Exhaust on the Growth of Lolium Multiflorum,” bronze in the category of Plants, Kansas Junior Academy of Science qualifier; Wyatt Lovell, 6th, “A Portable Water Filtration System,” silver medal in the category of Environmental Engineering”; Devin Newby, 7th grade, “Oil, Oil Everywhere”; Derrick Newby and Nick Vail, 10th grade, “Augmented Reality Sandbox,” silver medal in the category of Engineering Mechanical Journal for Emerging Investigators (help with publication of their paper).