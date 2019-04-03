Residents living near and around Hutchinson’s Magnet School at Allen are invited to an informational neighborhood meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Hutchinson Public Library auditorium.

Topics for the meeting include nominations for naming the neighborhood, as well as setting official boundaries for the neighborhood, which tentatively include homes and businesses between 4th and 11th avenues, from Main Street to Cow Creek. The meeting is hosted by the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative.

As an added meeting perk, the library will have a free Legos at the Library event going on at the same time for children 7 and older. The Hutchinson Wesleyan Church will have volunteers on-site to provide additional activities for children during the neighborhood meeting as well.

To stay up to date on neighborhood efforts, follow the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative page on Facebook.