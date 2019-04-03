An annual benefit dance and poker run this weekend will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The Horseshoe Bar and Grill, 1002 E. Eighth, will have its 16th annual dance at 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday with local band Radio Active. The band plays classic and current rock.

There is no cover charge, but donations and proceeds from raffles for two guns and door prizes will be given to St. Jude’s, Memphis, Tenn., which is one of the premier centers for research and treatment of catastrophic diseases in children, particularly cancer.

The Horseshoe’s Bob Huff said he started the benefit after a visit to the center. The benefit typically raises between $1,000 and $2,500 each year, he said.

On Saturday, the Salina chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will have its second St. Jude’s Poker Run starting and ending at the Horseshoe. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the run starting at 11 a.m. The route and stops will be available at registration. Motorcycles and cars are welcome.

The first hand will be $20, with additional hands for a $5 donation. The best hand wins $100, with worst hand winning $50. A cash drawing and awards will also be presented.