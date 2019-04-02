HESSTON — The Hesston High School softball team claimed a split in non-league play Friday at home against Chaparral.

The Swathers lost the first game 15-0 in four innings on the 15-run rule. A Riley Schilling walk-off, two-run single run in the seventh led to a 10-9 Hesston win in the nightcap.

In the first game, Chaparral scored 13 runs in the first inning, one in the second and one in the fourth.

Ella Holden tossed a two-hitter for the Roadrunners, walking four and strking out eight. Lindsey Jones lasted one inning in the loss for Hesston, walking five and striking out three. Jones allowed just four earned runs out of 13 charged to her. Emily Schmidt finished the game, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Calista Vincent and Tamara Lozoya each had two hits and drove in two runs. Maggie Mathes and Mia Smith each added two RBIs.

Schilling went two for two for Hesston, breaking up the no-hitter.

Trailing 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Liz Ecker singled and scored on a Jones double. Jones scored on a Hannah Ferguson double. Keiara Evancho singled and went to second on a passed ball. After a strikeout, Schilling singled to score Ferguson and Evancho, ending the game.

Schilling finished the game two for four hitting with four RBIs. Schmidt drove in three runs. Jones finished three for four hitting. Evancho finished three for five hitting.

Elizabeth Lumbreras went two for three.

Vincent went two for three for the Roadrunners with a home run and three RBIs. J’Lynn Stolsworth went two for four with three RBIs. Holden went two for four with two RBIs.

Schmidt pitched four innings for Hesston for the no decision, allowing eight runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Jones finished the game for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Holden took the loss for 1-3 Chaparral, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Hesston is 1-3 and plays at 4 p.m. today at Halstead.

First game

Chaparral;(13)10;1;—15;11;2

Hesston;( 0)00;0;—0;2;3

Holden (W) and Vincent; Jones (L), Schmidt 2 and Johnston.

Second game

Chaparral;100;601;1;—9;9;0

Hesston;302;001;4;—10;14;4

Holden (L) and Vincent; Schmidt, Jones (W) and Johnston. HR — C: Vincent.