SOUTH HUTCHINSON - On Monday, the day when 505 Tobacco & Liquor began selling liquor at its Main Street site in South Hutchinson, the South Hutchinson City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale of cereal malt beverages and alcoholic liquor on Sundays.

Greg Dovel has ownership in the new business and earlier had requested the city council allow Sunday sales.

“What can I say? South Hutch isn’t business-friendly,” said Dovel, working in the store Monday night.

The council’s action Monday was expected. In March, the council discussed the issue after Dovel had requested Sunday sales, and wound up requesting the ordinance.

Dovel did not attend the council meeting. His brother, City Councilman Jeff Dovel, abstained from voting on the charter, which passed without opposition. No one in the audience offered comment.

The ordinance must be published twice and shall not take effect for 60 days following the publication.

It is subject to a protest petition between publication and when it would take effect. Poentially, a protest petition could send the issue to voters. Violation of the ordinance would be a misdemeanor and punishable by a jail sentence and/or a fine of $2,500.

The city of Hutchinson also prohibits Sunday sales, but the city of Haven allows them.